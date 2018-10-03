Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers


Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers

The attack on an ambulance transporting the body to a cemetery in North Kivu province’s Beni region is the latest disruption to efforts to control the current outbreak, which is believed to have killed 106 people since July.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A health worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance in Nedowein, Liberia, July 15, 2015. play Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers (REUTERS/James Giahyue)

Three International Committee of the Red Cross volunteers helping with the burial of an Ebola victim in eastern Congo were injured in an attack by villagers, health officials said on Wednesday.

This had prompted the ICRC to have suspended burials in the area.

The attack on an ambulance transporting the body to a cemetery in North Kivu province’s Beni region is the latest disruption to efforts to control the current outbreak, which is believed to have killed 106 people since July.

The WHO raised its assessment of the risk of the disease spreading within the region to “very high’’ after a case was confirmed near a lakeside border crossing point with Uganda.

Community resistance in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been one of the main problems facing healthcare workers, in addition to armed attacks by militia groups.

Serge Thierry, a Regional ICRC Representative, said that three local Red Cross volunteers were wounded, two seriously, in the attack by angry residents.

“Security measures were taken immediately. Burials are suspended until further notice,’’ he said, referring to ICRC activity in and around Butembo city in Beni region.

Proper burial of Ebola victims is critical to control the disease, which causes fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and is spread through direct contact with body fluids.

Robert Kahumula, a spokesman for the local Ebola response team, said the health workers “were wounded during an attack by young people, skeptical of the presence of Ebola in the region.”

The burial did not take place because the young people ambushed the response team and vandalised the ambulance that was transporting the body,” he said.

On Sept. 27, the WHO warned of a build-up of mistrust toward Ebola response efforts in certain communities in eastern Congo as a result of rumours, misinformation and a preference for traditional medical practices. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Vladimir Putin: Russian President brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag' Vladimir Putin Russian President brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag'
Facebook: Irish data authority probing social network over breach of 50 mn accounts Facebook Irish data authority probing social network over breach of 50 mn accounts
In Gaza: Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army In Gaza Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army
United States: US to let NATO use its cyber defence skills United States US to let NATO use its cyber defence skills
Trump: US President rebuked after mocking Kavanaugh accuser Trump US President rebuked after mocking Kavanaugh accuser
In Pakistan: UN court to mull case of Indian 'spy' facing death In Pakistan UN court to mull case of Indian 'spy' facing death

Recommended Videos

Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Tanzania: Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament Tanzania Speaker of Parliament bans fake nails, eyelashes in parliament



Top Articles

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
4 Palu Disaster Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll...bullet
5 In Morocco Law protecting child maids takes effectbullet
6 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
7 Britain Lax security faulted in deadly attack near UK parliamentbullet
8 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by...bullet
9 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
10 Jean-Marie Le Pen France's far-right politician on...bullet

Related Articles

Ebola WHO revises DR Congo virus risk to 'very high'
APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
APO Commonwealth Parliamentary Association delivers training to Sierra Leone Parliament
In DR Congo Kivu, the forgotten war in the heart of Africa
In DR Congo A dozen civilians dead in rebel attack: witnesses
Red Cross 'Huge challenge' to halt DR Congo Ebola outbreak
APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: new cases of deadly Ebola virus, as UN steps up response
Ebola DR Congo says latest virus outbreak under control

World

Luca Traini, pictured February 2018, embarked on a revenge-fueled shooting spree that month following the sorded murder of a young Italian woman allegedly by Nigerian drug dealers
In Italy Italian who shot at Africans in racist attack jailed for 12 years
Central Moscow saw scenes similar to civil war, such as these anti-Boris Yeltsin activists constructing barricades on October 2, 1993, as Yeltsin resorted to using tanks to blast his heavily armed opponents out of parliament
In Russia Communists commemorate failed 1993 revolt
A photo courtesy of California Institute of Technology (Caltech) shows US scientist Frances Arnold, only the fifth woman to win the Nobel chemistry prize
In Canada Women scientists still 'undervalued' despite twin Nobel wins
Nine escaped inmates "died after clashing with police in a wood" near the Barra de Grota pirson in the Brazilian town of Araguaina
In Brazil Police kill 9 escaped inmates, hunt others
X
Advertisement