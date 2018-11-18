Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


AU warns Gabon as Bongo remains incapacitated

The African Union on Saturday warned Gabon to respect constitutional order after a high court intervened in a crisis surrounding the country's hospitalised President Ali Bongo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gabon's President Ali Bongo (L) has been hospitalised in Ryad since October 24 play

Gabon's President Ali Bongo (L) has been hospitalised in Ryad since October 24

(AFP/File)

The African Union on Saturday warned Gabon to respect constitutional order after a high court intervened in a crisis surrounding the country's hospitalised President Ali Bongo.

A statement by AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat emphasised that the 55-member group of African nations had a "strong commitment to the full respect of constitutional order in the country".

Mahamat "will deploy a fact-finding mission to Libreville in the shortest delay," the statement added, after Gabon's Constitutional Court said it had modified the country's basic law to address Bongo's "temporary incapacity".

Bongo, 59, has been hospitalised in the Saudi capital Riyadh since October 24, and after first saying he suffered from "severe fatigue," the president's office admitted this week that he had undergone surgery.

The Gabonese president's condition had "greatly improved" his office added, and he was "recovering most of his functions" but no information about his ailment was provided and it was not known when he would return home.

A foreign source told AFP in early November that Bongo had suffered a stroke, but that has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Vice President Pierre-Claver Maganga Moussavou has been authorised to call and preside over cabinet meetings, the first of which took place on Friday in Libreville.

The AU Commission chair urged all who had influence in Gabon to "show the necessary collective leadership during this time in order to preserve unity, peace and stability in the country."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams
Topless Femen activists disrupt rally of Franco fans in Madrid Topless Femen activists disrupt rally of Franco fans in Madrid
3 soldiers killed in C. Africa army shootout 3 soldiers killed in C. Africa army shootout
Somalia holds first boxing competition since civil war Somalia holds first boxing competition since civil war
Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign Prague protesters call for embattled PM to resign
Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Zimbabwe: daily life a year after Mugabe's fall
In Iraq, bloody tribal custom now classed as 'terrorism'
Undersea gas fires Egypt's regional energy dreams
Strategy 'The Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown explains how he overcame self-doubt and became a bestselling writer who's sold 250 million books
Football Juventus apologise for China 'suicide' condolence message
Finance The IMF just became the latest to warn about the $1.3 trillion 'leveraged loan' market
Finance APEC host Papua New Guinea doesn't need cheap cash and hollow promises, it needs a genuine solution

World

Canadian troops at a base in Gao, Mali, prepare to move out on a UN peacekeeping
Canada will not extend Mali peacekeeping mission: minister
Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe bowed to pressure and resigned in November 2017. Here he casts his first post-ouster vote, in July 2018
Zimbabwe: the year since Mugabe's ousting
French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen again, according to new poll
Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll
"Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement
US to make final conclusions on Saudi killing in days: Trump
X
Advertisement