Aussie state media journalist gives voice to stranded African students seeking return to China

As the upcoming semester is set to start in August, time is ticking for the stranded students.

After learning of the situation students are facing in Africa, the television host interviewed students from the continent and India, including a medical student from Nigeria.

The segment marked one of the first times Chinese news reported in response to the issue and a rare example of trustworthy journalism from one of Chinese state media’s foreign faces.

On Twitter, Curtis S. Chin, a former US Ambassador, forwarded the segment, and the ‘Take Ghanaian students back to China’ Twitter account expressed thanks to the Australian television presenter.

Twitter account for stranded Ghanaian students expresses thanks

The China International Student Union also expressed gratitude, saying in a Tweet, “Many thanks to @GDTVhazza for covering the issue of international students waiting to return to China. We hope the relevant authorities will endeavour to solve our concerns” while using the #takeUsBackToChina hashtag.

The segment resonated domestically in China, and more students are slowly being allowed to return to study.

At the World Economic Forum last month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that “All international students may return to China to continue their studies should they so wish”, though flights to the country remain limited and expensive.

“My main focus is on local news in Guangdong,” Hazza Harding tells Pulse.

“But when I heard of the struggles students around the world were experiencing, especially our friends in Africa, I knew I had to follow the story. Guangzhou is a city known for its large African population”.

Hazza is well known among international student circles now for his efforts and stands out from other non-Chinese journalists employed by state media for his empathetic and neutral approach to reporting on the news.

As host of “Face Time”, a program broadcast on GDTV World, Hazza says he has also interviewed many African ambassadors and consul-generals to China.