Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout


Julie Bishop Australia foreign minister quits in PM ousting fallout

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, a rare female voice in the Australian government, said Sunday she was quitting the frontbench after a failed tilt at the nation's top job during a messy party-room coup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop's departure has raised questions about whether she fell victim to a perceived glass ceiling for women in Canberra play

Bishop's departure has raised questions about whether she fell victim to a perceived glass ceiling for women in Canberra

(POOL/AFP/File)

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, a rare female voice in the Australian government, said Sunday she was quitting the frontbench after a failed tilt at the nation's top job during a messy party-room coup.

The deputy chief of the Liberal Party, Bishop had put her hand up to be one of three candidates to replace former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in Friday's leadership challenge, but received minimal support from colleagues even as opinion polls pointed to her popularity among voters.

Her departure has raised questions about whether she fell victim to party politics and a perceived glass ceiling for women in Canberra.

"I will be resigning from my cabinet position as Minister for Foreign Affairs", Bishop said in a statement, signalling her intention to remain on the backbench.

A moderate, she reportedly garnered only 11 votes out of 85 in the leadership ballot -- significantly lower than the two other rightwing challengers, coup instigator Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Treasurer Scott Morrison.

A leaked WhatsApp chat between some Liberal members, revealed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Sunday, showed them pushing against voting for Bishop as a tactic to back Morrison, who finally emerged as the winner.

Australia has endured a turbulent period in politics that has seen six changes in the top job in 11 years.

The chaos has highlighted not just the infighting within the two major parties -- Liberals and Labor -- but also how politicians and the electorate view women in power.

One of the casualties was Labor's Julia Gillard, Australia's first female leader, who constantly battled misogyny and made international headlines for her fiery rebuttal of then Liberal opposition leader Tony Abbott in parliament in 2012.

Bishop has been candid about her experiences as the only woman among 18 men in cabinet after Abbott won national elections in 2013.

"It was pretty lonely," the former lawyer said last year, adding that she would suggest ideas which were ignored until copied by her male colleagues.

The male colleagues would suggest "exactly my idea, exactly my initiative... and the others would say, 'brilliant, what a genius idea!'", she said, putting down the behaviour to an "unconscious bias".

"It's almost a deafness that we still see in Australian society," she said.

A trailblazer who was Australia's first female foreign minister and the Liberals' first female deputy leader, the 62-year-old was hailed by her peers Sunday.

Turnbull tweeted that she was "an inspiring role model for women here and around the world".

Her Labor counterpart Penny Wong praised her "tireless work ethic", adding that her "commitment to standing up for Australia both here and abroad has never been in question".

Renowned for her steely gaze dubbed the "death stare", Bishop's highlights as foreign minister include her strong condemnation of Russia's role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17 in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pope Francis: Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal Pope Francis Pontiff 'begs for God's forgiveness' for sexual abuse scandal
France: 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought France 'No grass': Europe's livestock sector stricken by drought
In South Africa: Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet In South Africa Farmers 'furious' over Trump land reform tweet
Iran: 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake Iran 1 dead, 255 injured in earthquake
Ashraf Ghani: Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers Ashraf Ghani Afghan leader rejects resignation letters from spy chief, ministers
Masoud Karbasian: Iran economy minister impeached Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeached

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 In Ghana Kofi Annan to receive state burial on Sept 13bullet
8 Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful...bullet
9 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet
10 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet

Related Articles

Scott Morrison New Australia PM rewards allies, keeps rebels in cabinet
World Scott Morrison, a pragmatic conservative, is set to be Australia's new leader
World Murder mystery in ancient monastery reverberates in coptic church
World Catholic Church covered up child sex abuse in Pennsylvania for decades, grand jury says

Top Videos

1 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

Welcomed as a saviour of the European Union on his election last year, the French leader has seen his ambitious plans diluted as the 28 members' interests diverge
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Pop superstar Lady Gaga appears in the out-of-competition 'A Star is Born'
Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversy
Abe is expected to be re-elected head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
In Japan Shinzo Abe seeks fresh term as party head, record tenure as PM
New Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured at the oath-taking ceremony: he has rewarded supporters and extended an olive branch to rebel right-wingers with his cabinet line-up
Scott Morrison New Australia PM rewards allies, keeps rebels in cabinet