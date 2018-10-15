Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote


Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote

Luke Pearson, the founder of influential anti-racism group, IndigenousX, echoed a string of calls for Scullion to resign after the vote.

  • Published:
The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson play

The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson

(AFP)

Australia's indigenous affairs minister and several of his colleagues faced calls to resign Monday, after they backed a failed parliamentary motion tabled by a controversial senator that declared: "It is okay to be white."

Several government ministers -- including those for trade, communications and indigenous affairs minister Nigel Scullion -- backed a resolution drafted by populist firebrand senator Pauline Hanson which railed against what it described as "the deplorable rise of anti-white racism".

Luke Pearson, the founder of influential anti-racism group, IndigenousX, echoed a string of calls for Scullion to resign after the vote.

"The minister for Indigenous Affairs, voting in support of what is widely known to be a white supremacist slogan, 'It's okay to be white', makes his position as minister entirely untenable. He needs to resign," Pearson wrote.

Scullion, a white senator for the Northern Territory, has held the Indigenous Affairs portfolio since 2013.

During parliamentary debate Hanson defended trying to codify what opponents see as race baiting.

"Such a simple sentence should go without saying," Hanson told the chamber, before her motion was defeated 31 votes to 28. "But I suspect many members in this place would struggle to say it."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale decried the move.

"It's not just okay to be white in Australia, it's actually a ticket to winning the lotto. Look around this chamber and see how many faces aren't white," he said.

"The reality is this 'it's okay to be white' slogan has a long history in the white supremacist movement where both these clowns get most of their material from," he said referring to Hanson and another senator who supported the motion.

Although one-in-two Australians has a parent born abroad, racial inequality and public discourse on the issue is fraught.

Australia's treatment of its indigenous population has long been a festering historical and political sore.

The Aborginal population, who have occupied Australia for 50,000 years, were dispossessed of their lands by the arrival of settlers two centuries ago.

They remain among the most disadvantaged Australians.

They were believed to have numbered around one million at the time of British settlement, but now make up only about three percent of the total population of 25 million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first child Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first child
Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus
EU adopts new chemical weapons sanctions EU adopts new chemical weapons sanctions
Koreas to hold talks this month on joint Olympic bid Koreas to hold talks this month on joint Olympic bid
Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report

Recommended Videos

Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai
International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt



Top Articles

1 Aircraft catches fire at airportbullet
2 Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first childbullet
3 In Yemen Destitute Yemeni builds home in a treebullet
4 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet
5 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
6 Paper bomb attack on Italy's far-right Leaguebullet
7 Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcybullet
8 'Zombie' storm Leslie smashes into Portugalbullet
9 Italians march against 'pro-life' Veronabullet
10 Rescue teams in Florida search for survivors in...bullet

Related Articles

Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Egypt seeks to weave cotton renaissance
'Heavy price' - how 'Black Power' solidarity changed Aussie sprinter's life
Australia to stop schools expelling gay students
Lifestyle 13 places to visit in December for every type of traveler
Finance The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked
Politics Senators Rubio and Warner tell Trudeau that China's Huawei 5G poses a security risk for Canada
Politics These photos show women fighters from around the world in frontline combat jobs
Tech A miniature universe exists just beyond our sight — these award-winning photos capture it in breathtaking detail

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's uneasy left-right "grand coalition" could face "a fight for its survival", the Sueddeutsche daily said
Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle
As well as teaching school girls how to defend themselves, instructors from Action Breaks Silence also advise girls on how to read and react to potentially risky situations
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back
Bhutanese refugee Durga Prasad Sharma fled Bhutan in 1994 with a bounty on his head after he joined a political party demanding rights for the Lhotshampa -- a Nepali-speaking minority who were branded as immigrants and stripped of citizenship
Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa
Macedonia's parliament is debating whether to approve an agreement to change the country's name
Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece
X
Advertisement