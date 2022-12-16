Authorities of global world powers recognize illegitimacy of last elections in Equatorial Guinea

Ned Price, spokesman of U.S. State Department of State, said the allegations of "significant violations" included voter intimidation, coercion and replay of voting, adding that U.S. authorities were concerned about the use of methods illegal during the counting of the votes, thus violating Equatorial Guinean law.

At the same time, U.S. diplomat Charles Ray, the U.S. ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, said that Teodoro Obiang "should be ostracized by other African leaders", also expressing doubts about the legality of the country's held general elections.

For his part, the candidate of the opposition party CPDS in the last presidential elections, Andrés Esono Ondo, presented a demand for the "total annulment and repetition" of the last general elections in the country, describing them as "fraudulent, undemocratic and unfair".

The representatives of the European Union also issued a statement condemning the results of the general elections, communicating on December 2 a total lack of respect for the generally accepted principles of democracy during their celebration and asking the authorities of Equatorial Guinea to carry out urgently carry out a thorough investigation into mass allegations of abuse and rape during the elections.

For its part, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) addressed the re-elected President Obiang Nguema with the request to enter into a dialogue with the Equatorial Guinean opposition, which refused to recognize the legitimacy of the final electoral results, in order to comply with the democratic guarantees generally recognized worldwide.

It is evident that the authorities of world powers around the world express a vote of no confidence in the consecutive re-election of Obiang Nguema as President of Equatorial Guinea. At the same time, the line of conduct of the United States and the countries of the European Union regarding their relationship with the fraudulent re-election, in their opinion, of the authorities of Equatorial Guinea is contradictory.

Representatives of these countries continue to invest their assets in the development of the country, as well as in the tourism sector. It remains only to guess what good objectives these actions pursue, aimed solely at strengthening relations with the kleptocratic government of dictator Teodoro Obiang.

By Adama Diarra