Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Backlash over FT journalist denied entry to Hong Kong

Amnesty International said it was a "distressing signal" about the state of press freedom in Hong Kong and smacked of "retaliation" against Mallet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ma Jian, whose books are banned in mainland China, is due to promote his latest novel 'China Dream', described by publisher Penguin as 'a biting satire of totalitarianism' play Backlash over FT journalist denied entry to Hong Kong (AFP)

Rights campaigners Friday denounced Hong Kong's barring of a senior Financial Times journalist as another blow to press freedom in the city which has come under increasing pressure from an assertive China.

The refusal by immigration officials to let in the FT's Asia news editor Victor Mallet Thursday came hours after an arts centre hosting the city's high-profile literary festival cancelled appearances by exiled Chinese writer Ma Jian.

Amnesty International said it was a "distressing signal" about the state of press freedom in Hong Kong and smacked of "retaliation" against Mallet.

The veteran journalist had already had his work visa renewal denied last month and had left Hong Kong, but was barred when he tried to come back in for a short stay as a visitor.

British citizens are usually allowed into Hong Kong without a visa and are permitted to stay for 180 days under immigration rules.

The government has given no explanation for the original refusal to extend his visa but it is widely believed the decision was linked to Mallet's chairing of a talk by a Hong Kong independence activist at the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC), where he is first vice president.

China's foreign ministry had asked for the event to be cancelled.

The FT has said it would appeal against the original visa denial.

Security minister John Lee insisted Friday the decision to prevent Mallet from entering as a tourist was "nothing to do with freedom of expression and freedom of the press" adding he would not reveal the reasons due to "data privacy" and the risk of "prejudice" to immigration policy.

The FCC said it was "shocked and baffled" and described the move as an "aggravated and disproportionate sanction that seems completely unfounded".

'Authoritarian attempt'

Authorities have turned away British nationals before -- activist Benedict Rogers, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party's human rights commission, was blocked by immigration after landing for what he said was a private trip in 2017.

Rogers called the barring of Mallet a "bizarre decision" for a global financial hub.

Human Rights Watch warned the gathering crackdown on freedoms by Hong Kong and Chinese authorities had led to "spreading censorship and self-censorship".

Hong Kong enjoys freedoms unseen on the mainland, protected by an agreement made before the city was handed back by Britain to China in 1997, but there is growing evidence those rights are being eroded.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said barring Mallet was "nothing less than an authoritarian attempt to censor all opposing voices".

But pro-Beijing legislator Regina Ip defended the decision and accused Mallet of coming into Hong Kong to "test the bottom line" of the government.

"If the government's view is that this person was involved in assisting and providing a platform for people who are advocating dividing the country... I think the immigration department's decision is reasonable," Ip told reporters.

Another pro-Beijing lawmaker Michael Tien told AFP: "You cannot take everything for granted," adding it was the government's right to decide on visas.

The Tai Kwun arts centre, a major new cultural hub in Hong Kong, pulled talks by dissident author Ma on Thursday, with venue director Timothy Calnin saying it did not want to become "a platform to promote the political interests of any individual".

The Hong Kong International Literary Festival has found another venue for the event.

Ma, reported to be a Hong Kong permanent resident and British passport holder, is due to land in the city on Friday afternoon and has expressed concern he will also be refused entry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign Sri Lanka president short of votes in crisis campaign
History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations
Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties Somali, Eritrean leaders in Ethiopia to cement regional ties
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot' Newspaper suspended for saying Gabon on 'autopilot'
UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit UK PM faces fury of Northern Irish allies over Brexit

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
China faces grilling over internment camps at UN review
Apple Watch supplier under fire over China student labour
China rights record in spotlight at UN review
Chinese literary giant dies, aged 94
Hong Kong art show cancelled after 'China threats'
Pussy Riot activists stand up for Hong Kong freedoms
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
X
Advertisement