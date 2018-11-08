Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Barnier warns Europe of 'a Farage in every country'

Michel Barnier cited the anti-EU British MEP Nigel Farage as a cautionary example at a conference of the centre-right European People's Party.

  Published:
Anti-EU British MEP Nigel Farage has been cited as a cautionary example by the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier play Barnier warns Europe of 'a Farage in every country' (AFP/File)

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator told political allies Thursday to beware the rise of populist nationalism in Europe, warning of a "Farage in every country".

Michel Barnier cited the anti-EU British MEP Nigel Farage as a cautionary example at a conference of the centre-right European People's Party.

Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, was one of the most high-profile figures in the successful campaign to convince British voters to quit the bloc.

"We'll have to fight against those who want to demolish Europe, with their populist deceit, with their attacks against the European project," Barnier said.

"There is now a Farage in every country, in every country."

Barnier is now attempting to negotiate a deal with Prime Minister Theresa May's government for Britain's "orderly" exit, which will take place in March next year.

But he warned his EPP colleagues that they must win next year's European parliamentary elections and be prepared to fight other anti-European forces elsewhere.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

X
