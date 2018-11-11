Pulse.com.gh logo
Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed

The mammals defecated in most of the rooms in the MP's house, making the house inhabitable.

play

Bats have invaded the rural home of a sitting Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP).

The flying mammals defecated in most of the rooms in the MP's house, making the house inhabitable.

It gets worse at night, with giant bats shrieking and flying all over the compound.

The incident has forced him to move his family to Nairobi.

Speculations are however rife in the village, with many linking the invasion to his politician opponents, news website SDE reports.

 “These are not ordinary bats. We know they have been sent by his enemies,” the website quoted a source as saying.

