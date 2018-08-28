Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Blow for France's Macron as star minister quits


Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits

Hulot, a TV celebrity and veteran campaigner for the environment, was lured into government last year by Macron, but has repeatedly clashed with his cabinet colleagues over policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot has announced his surprise resignation play

France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot has announced his surprise resignation

(AFP/File)

France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, one of the most popular members of the government, announced his resignation on Tuesday in a major blow for President Emmanuel Macron.

Hulot, a TV celebrity and veteran campaigner for the environment, was lured into government last year by Macron, but has repeatedly clashed with his cabinet colleagues over policy.

"I am taking the decision to leave the government," Hulot said on France Inter radio in a surprise announcement, adding that he felt "all alone" on environmental issues within the government.

Hulot said he had not informed either Macron or Prime Minister Edouard Philippe of his decision.

"It's an honest and responsible decision," he added.

His departure is a major blow for 40-year-old centrist Macron, who is facing challenges on several fronts.

Due to slowing economic growth, his government is having difficulties drawing up the 2019 budget which saw Prime Minister Philippe announce at the weekend that he was dropping targets for reducing the deficit.

At the diplomatic level, Macron is struggling to convince his European partners of the need for a more integrated EU and his efforts to build a relationship with US President Donald Trump have yielded few concrete results.

Over the summer, he also suffered the first major political scandal of his 15-month term when his former bodyguard and senior security aide was filmed manhandling protesters while appearing to impersonate a policeman.

Hulot's announcement is likely to be received bitterly by Macron, who was starting a trip to Denmark to sell his EU agenda on Tuesday.

"The most basic of courtesies would have been to warn the president of the republic and the prime minister," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told the BFM news channel.

Hulot was formerly best-known as the presenter of the Ushuaia TV programme on French television.

burs-adp/dl

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pompeo: Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent letter from N.Korea
Media Reform: Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law Media Reform Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law
Korean peninsula: North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
Copyright Rights Law: Leading journalists join call for EU media reform Copyright Rights Law Leading journalists join call for EU media reform
Rumba: The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins Rumba The dance of seduction running through Cubans' veins
War Coverage: Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism War Coverage Crippling costs of crisis reporting and investigative journalism

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
8 McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for...bullet
9 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet
10 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet

Related Articles

Syrian Conflict Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold Syria summit next week: Turkish TV
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Emmanuel Macron French President, Merkel warn of 'humanitarian risks' in Syria's Idlib
In Slovenia Ex-comedian Sarec turns serious to become PM
In Greece Has the eurozone learned from its Greek odyssey?
In Turkey Erdogan's finance czar insists crisis-hit to emerge stronger
Oleg Sentsov Hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker 'losing hope': cousin
In Ukraine Sentsov 'wants to live' but will not end hunger strike
In Italy Genoa bridge collapse: What we know

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US President Donald Trump, right, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and their wives Melania Trump and Margaret Kenyatta meet in the White House Oval Office
Economic Cooperation US, Kenya agree on Nairobi-Mombasa superhighway
Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople,known as "the first among equals" of Orthodox Christian leaders, holds the fate of the Russian and Ukrainian churches in his hands
Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision on Ukraine church
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin at Syria talks in Ankara earlier this year
Syrian Conflict Russia-Turkey alliance surviving Idlib test -- for now
The ricketty fishing boat believed to be carrying asylum seekers which ran aground in crocodile-infested waters
Migration Crisis All onboard Australia-bound asylum-seeker boat found: reports