Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on

Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Bobi Wine appeared on stage on the outskirts of the capital Kampala on Saturday, in a concert attended by several members of the opposition and watched on by a heavy police presence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, spoke to a crowd in Nairobi in October during a five day visit to Kenya play

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, spoke to a crowd in Nairobi in October during a five day visit to Kenya

(AFP/File)

Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Bobi Wine appeared on stage on the outskirts of the capital Kampala on Saturday, in a concert attended by several members of the opposition and watched on by a heavy police presence.

A popular figure among Ugandan youth and prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, Wine's appearance in front of several thousand fans was only permitted by police on the basis it was a non-political event.

"I take pride that my supporters have travelled miles to come to my event amidst fear of arrest or intimidation by the security," Wine told AFP during a stage break.

"With such support it will be foolish of government and the leadership not to listen to the voices calling for change of leadership."

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was charged with treason in August, along with more than 30 opposition politicians, over the alleged stoning of Museveni's convoy after a campaign rally in the north-western town of Arua.

Wine, 36, accused the security forces of torturing and beating him while in custody and later received medical treatment in the US for the injuries he said he received. The authorities have denied the allegations.

Although the concert was meant to be non-political, eight musicians attending announced they would run in upcoming parliamentary elections against supporters of Museveni.

The president has ruled the east African country for more than three decades and has been accused of repression by human rights groups.

"I thank Uganda police for providing us security and not stopping us as they have always done," Wine told the cheering crowd.

"We are a peaceful people but we want to be listened to."

Wine entered parliament last year and has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, including over the removal of a presidential age limit, which will allow the 74-year-old to run for a sixth term.

One of Wine's songs contains the lyric "freedom fighters become dictators," while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask? Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask?
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza
Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida
Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship' Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman
Czech premier proposes restoring writer Kundera's nationality Czech premier proposes restoring writer Kundera's nationality

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Africa's first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, joins Twitter on her 80th birthday
Politics Showdown expected in Kampala after popular Ugandan politician Bobi Wine jets back after 3 week medical leave in US
Lifestyle These are the most influential young Africans at the moment
Politics From Uganda’s filthy cell to 100 most influential young Africans list – The rise and rise of Bobi Wine
Politics Those guys did unspeakable things to me - Bobi Wine recounts 'torture' by Ugandan soldiers
Robert Kyagulanyi Ugandan pop star MP flies to US for treatment: lawyer
Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP charged with treason

World

EU President Donald Tusk, a former liberal Polish prime minister, was the bloc's only senior representative in Warsaw amid speculation he may return to run for president in 2020
Poland risks controversy on independence centenary
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (R, pictured July 2018) led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen
Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Yemen offensive
Members of the Australian armed forces played the Last Post as war veterans gathered at the ANZAC war memorial in Sydney
Sombre ceremonies from Wellington to New Delhi mark WWI armistice centenary
The balcony of an apartment carries a "For Sale" sign, in Havana, Cuba on November 6, 2018
Returning Cubans boost island's real estate market
X
Advertisement