Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Body of evidence: Rohingya scars testify to Myanmar crackdown


Myanmar Body of evidence: Rohingya scars testify to crackdown

Rohingya refugee Mohammad Sikander felt a flash of pain as a bullet -- fired by a Myanmar soldier -- tore into his shoulder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohammad Sikander was shot in the shoulder by the military while in his home in Myanmar in September 2017 play

Mohammad Sikander was shot in the shoulder by the military while in his home in Myanmar in September 2017

(AFP)

Rohingya refugee Mohammad Sikander felt a flash of pain as a bullet -- fired by a Myanmar soldier -- tore into his shoulder.

Myanmar says its military operations in Sikander's home state of Rakhine last August were an effort to root out terrorists who had targeted police officers.

But the scars and disfigured skin of Rohingya civilians -- men, women and children -- tell a different story.

"It was a soldier who shot me," Sikander, 37, recounted almost a year after Myanmar security forces stormed his village of Yae Twin Kyun, in Muangdaw district, on September 1.

Rohingya refugee Minara, 8, cannot walk properly after being shot in the back of the knee play

Rohingya refugee Minara, 8, cannot walk properly after being shot in the back of the knee

(AFP)

On the back of his right shoulder is a large scar, round and concave, a thumb-sized gouge of flesh taken from his body.

"I'm still in pain, I take medicine from the clinic [for it]," he told AFP. "I can't lift heavy things."

Sikander is one of the more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims -- a minority from Myanmar long considered outsiders and denied citizenship -- expelled almost a year ago when security forces launched "clearance operations" after rebel attacks.

Kabir Ahmed, 60, has been left with an arrow-shaped scar on his shoulder after a bullet tore his flesh play

Kabir Ahmed, 60, has been left with an arrow-shaped scar on his shoulder after a bullet tore his flesh

(AFP)

Today, he lives across the border in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district, where refugee camps hold more than a million Rohingya.

Those who made it to Bangladesh have recounted rape, extrajudicial killings and the razing of entire villages.

Myanmar has denied accusations of atrocities -- apart from a solitary massacre in the village of Inn Din.

Mohammad Haroon, 28, has trouble breathing after being hit at the top of his spine by a bullet play

Mohammad Haroon, 28, has trouble breathing after being hit at the top of his spine by a bullet

(AFP)

It insists its operations were proportionate responses targeting Rohingya militants.

But the violence written on the bodies of refugees speaks otherwise.

A round tore through 60-year-old Kabir Ahmed's left shoulder as he fled, leaving a pink arrow-shaped scar.

There is the line of gnarled flesh under the bend of eight-year-old Minara's knee, where she was shot at home in Rakhine.

Mohammed Sultan, 30, went blind after a bullet pierced his right temple and severed his optical nerve play

Mohammed Sultan, 30, went blind after a bullet pierced his right temple and severed his optical nerve

(AFP)

Mohammad Haroon, 28, has a gash at the top of his spine where a bullet hit him as he was trying to cross the border.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders says it has treated more than 2,600 patients for injuries from bullets, knives and burns.

The figure does not include women subjected to sexual violence.

Many of the wounds have an enduring physical impact.

Minara can't walk properly and Haroon has trouble breathing.

Mohammed Sultan, 30, went blind after a bullet pierced his right temple and severed his optical nerves.

But his brother fared worse.

"One of my brothers came to rescue me, but he was shot in the back, and he died," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Malta: Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first visit by an to Lithuania
In Austria: Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing In Austria Afghan stabbed teenage sister 28 times in 'honour' killing
In Brazil: Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases In Brazil Jailed Lula's presidential poll lead increases
In South Africa: Man using racial slur sparks backlash In South Africa Man using racial slur sparks backlash
Macedonia: Trial starts for violent storming of parliament Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
5 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
6 Giuseppe Conte Italy's populists ride wave of anger after...bullet
7 Iran Defence Tehran unveils first domestic fighter jetbullet
8 In Italy Migrants stuck off Lampedusa to be allowed to...bullet
9 Italy Disaster Eight hikers die as flash flood hits...bullet
10 In India Government signals support for legalising gay sexbullet

Related Articles

In Myanmar Verdict in case against Reuters journalists due next week
Kofi Annan The UN's 'rock star' secretary-general
In Myanmar US sanctions military commanders over Rohingya abuses
In Rohingya Myanmar says request for ICC probe in crisis 'meritless'
Finance Inchcape CEO, Sanjiv Shah gave us a free ride about his new role and what Inchcape has in store for Kenya and Sub-Saharan Africa
Thailand Cave Rescue Stateless footballers granted citizenship
Human Rights Watch Bangladesh must improve conditions for Rohingya, scrap island plan - HRW
Mike Pompeo Myanmar should 'immediately' release Reuters reporters: Pompeo

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet

World

Liviu Dragnea -- widely seen as Romania's most influential politician -- was unable to run for prime minister because of a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging dating back to 2016
Liviu Dragnea Facing criticism, Romania's kingpin cries conspiracy
Starting August 23, 2018, the US will charge 25 percent import duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese products
US-China Trade war hits $100 billion in goods
South Koreans wave farewell through the window to their North Korean relatives at the end of the family reunion
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl came under fire for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding
Vladimir Putin Russian President defends 'private' trip to Austrian FM's wedding