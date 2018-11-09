Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured

Ten people were injured in scenes described as "chaos" as a Boeing airliner carrying 82 Canadians crash-landed in Guyana's capital Georgetown on Friday, skidding to a halt just before a steep drop.

  • Published:
A Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica plane is seen after crash-landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana on November 9, 2018 play

A Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica plane is seen after crash-landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana on November 9, 2018

(AFP)

Ten people were injured in scenes described as "chaos" as a Boeing airliner carrying 82 Canadians crash-landed in Guyana's capital Georgetown on Friday, skidding to a halt just before a steep drop.

The Fly Jamaica Airways plane was bound for Toronto when it suffered a hydraulic problem shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport, crashing and careening off the runway, Transportation Minister David Patterson said.

"Everyone was going crazy, screaming, crying for their lives, everything," said passenger Invor Bedessee, describing how some people were injured getting off the flight.

"There were (some people) injured because of coming down the slide or not getting off the flight fast enough, so the people behind them were kicking them," he told Canada's public broadcaster CBC.

"There was a lot of chaos."

Bedessee said takeoff had been delayed by about 45 minutes because one of the left-side doors had "not closed properly" and a maintenance crew was called to fix the problem.

Patterson said the injuries were not life-threatening and the wounded were taken to a hospital near the airport in the country on South America's North Atlantic coast, which shares its northwestern border with Venezuela.

Spinal injuries

Guyana's Chief Medical Officer, Shamdeo Persaud, said five people had been referred to another hospital for "further investigation" for spinal injuries.

The Fly Jamaica plane, which had been carrying 126 people on its way to Toronto, seen after crash-landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana on November 9, 2018 play

The Fly Jamaica plane, which had been carrying 126 people on its way to Toronto, seen after crash-landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana on November 9, 2018

(AFP)

The 118 passengers on board the Boeing 757-200 included 82 Canadians. There were eight crew members.

"To date, we have no reports of any Canadian citizens being injured," said government spokesman Philip Hannan in Ottawa.

"Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens if needed."

After departing at 2:10 am (0610 GMT), the pilot reported a problem with the hydraulic system 10 minutes into the flight.

"We flew about 10, 15 minutes in the air, just over the Atlantic ocean, and we were circling around a few times and the captain announced there's some hydraulic problems, and we had to return to the airport," Bedessee told CBC.

"When we landed on the ground, the wheels were still spinning, they were not braking, there was no hydraulic brakes to brake the wheels and then we overshot the runway," the still-shaken passenger said.

Pictures showed the plane had ground to a halt in the sand just short of a steep incline.

"One of the wings came apart and the engine on the right side actually flipped over and we crashed into a big sand pile at the edge of a cliff. There's a big drop about 30, 40 feet (nine to 12 meters) on the other side," said Bedessee.

"If we had 10 more feet, we would be down in the cliff, down in the ditch. It was a miracle."

'A lot of chaos'

Bedessee said the incident had left him "very shaken and very, I don't know, nervous."

"It's like all of my goose bumps are going crazy, just it's a shock and awe, more or less," he said.

The Fly Jamaica Airways plane that crash-landed in Guyana was a Boeing 757-200 play

The Fly Jamaica Airways plane that crash-landed in Guyana was a Boeing 757-200

(AFP/File)

Guyanese police and soldiers secured the crash site for investigators to begin working. The US National Transportation Safety Board was alerted.

"We can confirm that Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 bound for Toronto has returned to Georgetown with a technical problem and has suffered an accident on landing," the airline said.

"At this time, we believe that all 118 passengers and eight crew members are safe. We are providing local assistance and will release further information as soon as it is available," it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Finance A passenger plane belonging to budget carrier Lion Air hit a lamp post at an airport in Sumatra
Lifestyle Canadian plane- and train-making giant Bombardier is firing 5,000 employees and just sold off one of its most famous assets for $300 million
Lifestyle The US government has ordered airlines to instruct pilots flying Boeing's 737 MAX on how to handle the potentially deadly flaw that may have caused the Lion Air crash
Lion Air jet in another accident, a week after deadly crash
Lifestyle Boeing just issued a safety warning about its 737 MAX jet — here are the 40 airlines that fly the plane (BA)
Finance Goldman Sachs just named a new crop of partners. Here's a list of the bankers who joined one of the most exclusive clubs on Wall Street. (GS)
Lifestyle Boeing is warning 737 Max customers about a flaw that could make the jet suddenly dive — but an expert says the potentially deadly issue won't affect the company's business (BA)

World

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).
Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'
Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
X
Advertisement