Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

According to Punch, security agencies had got a security report that the terrorist groups planned to attack Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, and Zamfara states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

Commanders of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are said to have been alerted to the planned attacks.

This was contained in a leaked memo sent to the state commands of the agency from its Headquarters on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Punch reports.

But Shola Odumosu, the NSCDC spokesperson denied receiving any memo saying the memo did not originate from the security agency.

However, a state commandant confirmed the memo to Punch, adding that they’ve been directed to keep mum over it in order not to cause panic.

The NSCDC commandant who did not want his name mentioned said, “It is true that they (headquarters) issued a security alert to us that we should be careful and we should instruct our men to be watchful. We protect the critical infrastructure and places of worship.

“It is also important that we inform the people so they can be vigilant.”

Recent Attack: This is coming after terrorists who kidnapped the Kaduna-Abuja train passengers threatened to Kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Recall that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, the elite Presidential Guards Brigade was attacked by gunmen along the Bwari-Kubwa road.

A captain and lieutenant and six soldiers were reportedly killed in the attack.

IG orders tight security: However, following the alert on Boko Haram and ISWAP’s planned attacks, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also, the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police Force have deployed troops and policemen in strategic locations across the FCT.

Speaking to Punch on the police efforts to forestall the terrorists’ plan, Muyiwa Adejobi said the IG has also ordered the Force Intelligence Bureau to gather intelligence in a move to thwart the planned attack.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. The IGP has ordered the additional deployment of assets to strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged to gather robust Intelligence,” he said.

Also confirming the deployment of troops across the FCT, Capt Godfrey Abakpa, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, measures are being put in place to frustrate any planned attack on the Federal Capital Territory.

‘’Yesterday (Monday), the Federal Government asked all schools to shut down in Abuja in response to the security threat received by them. As the elite brigade in the FCT, it is our duty to ensure that there is law and order. Everything being done now is a precautionary measure to guard against any security threat or unforeseen circumstances.” he said.