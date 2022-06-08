BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

The former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu will be announced the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections.
This is as Pulse has monitored the live sorting of votes.
From our observation, the Asiwaju of Lagos garnered half of the total votes to beat his major opponents, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.
About 2,322 delegates from across the country had stormed the Eagles Square to elect the flag bearer of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Out of 2322, only 2,203 delegates voted an APC flagbearer.
How delegates voted
David Umahi scored 38 votes
Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima scored 4 votes
Emeka Nwajiuba scored 1 vote
Amaechi scored 316 votes
Osinbajo scored 235 votes
Rochas Okorocha scored zero votes
Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes
Christopher Onu scored 1 vote
Ahmad Lawan scored 152 votes
Ben Ayade scored 37 votes
Bola Tinubu scored 1271 votes
However, 13 votes were void
More details shortly...
