ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch elected leader of UK Conservative Party

Segun Adeyemi

Badenoch has repeatedly explored her Nigerian experience to boost her chances in the contest by narrating tales of her unpleasant experiences growing up in Africa's most populous nation.

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]
Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Badenoch’s win makes her the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom.

The 44-year-old clinched the leadership after defeating Robert Jenrick in the final vote, securing 53,806 votes to his 41,388.

Her appointment also positions her as Leader of the Opposition, succeeding Rishi Sunak, who stepped down earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conservative Party’s announcement of her win on Saturday morning marks a significant shift, with Badenoch pledging to reshape party policies.

“This is a time for us to return to our first principles,” she stated during her campaign.

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]
Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

She emphasised her intention to spearhead a range of policy reviews in the coming months aimed at revitalising Conservative ideals.

Badenoch, raised in Nigeria before moving to the UK, has consistently highlighted her diverse background as a source of strength and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her ascent in British politics has been closely watched, with supporters praising her commitment to conservative values and her fresh vision for the party’s future.

Party insiders are hopeful that Badenoch’s leadership will galvanise support ahead of the next general election.

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians
Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, she has been criticised recently by Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-minister branded Badenoch a "little girl" for constantly deriding Nigerians in her attempt to assume the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Though born in Wimbledon, Badenoch spent substantial years of childhood in Nigeria before returning to her country of birth as a teenager.

Badenoch has repeatedly explored her Nigerian experience to boost her chances in the contest by narrating tales of her unpleasant experiences growing up in Africa's most populous nation.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 44-year-old politician criticised Nigeria, saying she doesn't want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

"I will always be grateful for being lucky enough to be born here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was very much fate, and I would do anything for this country – I would go to war for this country, I would fight for this country. I would die for this country.

"This is my country. I love it the way it is. I don't want it to become like the place I ran away from. I want it to get better and better, not just for me, but for the next generation," she said.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON (CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission)
Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON (CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission) Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, in 2022, the Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, rebuked Badenoch over her comments on Nigerian politicians.

During her campaign for the Prime Ministerial seat, Badenoch said, "I grew up in Nigeria and I saw firsthand when politicians are in it for themselves. When they use private money as their piggybanks, when they promise the earth and they pollute not just the earth, but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I came to Britain, determined to make my way in a country where hard work and honesty can take you anywhere," she added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would legalise recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry. [Getty Images]

Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president

5 African countries set to benefit from Saudi's $1.1 Billion fund for refugees, displaced Persons

5 African countries set to benefit as Saudi Arabia raises $1.1 billion to support refugees

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]

British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch elected leader of UK Conservative Party

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University, REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

An overview of the many firsts achieved by Kamala Harris