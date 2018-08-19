Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Bulgarian memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'


In Bulgaria Memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'

Bulgarian soldiers who took part in crushing the 1968 Prague Spring democracy movement under orders from Moscow bristle at being considered aggressors.

  • Published:
Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968 play

Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968

(AFP)

Bulgarian soldiers who took part in crushing the 1968 Prague Spring democracy movement under orders from Moscow bristle at being considered aggressors.

"If we were aggressors in Czechoslovakia, having been sent there by the Warsaw Pact, what are our soldiers today who've been sent to Iraq and Afghanistan for NATO?" asks reserve colonel Lyubcho Banov.

His irritation is visible as he recalls commanding a company tasked with protecting Prague's Ruzyne airport as the Czech Republic marks the 50th anniversary of the Soviet crackdown.

"It was a political decision: it was inconceivable that Czechoslovakia would be allowed to escape. As soldiers we carried out our duty, without firing on civilians," Banov says. "We weren't aggressors."

Pencho Valkov, a businessman from the central town of Drianovo, bears a small scar on his chest from where he was scraped by a rebel bullet, fired from a house close to the airport.

"I took cover, we weren't allowed to respond to the shot," he recalls.

Valkov was just 18 at the time and says he did not know why his unit was being deployed when the soldiers were flown from their base near the Turkish border to the then Soviet republic of Ukraine on July 28, 1968.

"We flew very low over the Black Sea, at an altitude of 200-300 metres, to avoid detection by Turkish radar," says Gospodin Chonkov, who led Valkov's unit, tasked with communications.

As Romania was the only Warsaw Pact country not to support the crackdown on the Prague Spring, the troops also had to avoid Romanian airspace.

Chonkov says the men were "surprised" to arrive in western Ukraine.

There they were awakened at dawn on August 21 and told of their mission just before re-boarding their plane.

"A commander explained that our 'Czechoslovak brothers' had asked for help, that it was 'worse than a war'," Valkov recalls.

Those who were scared of the mission were invited to make themselves known, but no-one dared.

When they arrived at Prague's Ruzyne airport, the Russians were already there.

The Bulgarian troops took control of movements at the airport and quickly dug trenches around the perimeter.

Information reached them through a newspaper printed in Bulgarian called the "Ruzyne Guardian".

'Go home!'

Relatively isolated from the dramatic events in the city of Prague itself where Soviet tanks rolled down the streets, the Bulgarians saw some signs of hostility -- although they maintain that the local population was generally positive towards them.

"There were young people protesting at the airport entrance with banners in Russian reading 'Idite domoy!' ('Go home!')," Chonkov says. "It was the first time we had seen a civilian protest."

On September 9 one Bulgarian was found dead. His fellow soldiers never learned the exact circumstances of his death.

The soldiers experienced few qualms about their mission, during it or afterwards.

"We were convinced by the propaganda, we thought we weren't fighting against ordinary people but against those who wanted to split Czechoslovakia off from the socialist community," says Chonkov.

They received a hero's welcome on their return to Bulgaria and were given three days' leave. Those who wanted to were given the opportunity to go to university without sitting the normal entrance exam.

Despite the international condemnation the crushing of the Prague Spring attracted, Chonkov insists: "We never fired on any Czechs".

For the 40th anniversary of the operation in 2008, Chonkov held a reunion for a dozen of his old comrades and had T-shirts made for them symbolising their self-image: a Kalashnikov with a rose -- Bulgaria's national flower -- emerging from its barrel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In South Korea: Families gather on eve of rare reunion In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Saudi Arabia: More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage Saudi Arabia More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Iran: Country announces new fighter jet Iran Country announces new fighter jet
Israel: Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
Genoa Bridge Collapse: Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up Genoa Bridge Collapse Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up
Kofi Annan: Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend' Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN...bullet
5 Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former...bullet
6 In Venezuela Government relaunches currency, analysts warn of...bullet
7 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean...bullet
8 Genoa Bridge Collapse Italy buries victims as outrage simmersbullet
9 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
10 In Mexico Marines seizes record 50 tons of methbullet

Related Articles

1968 Invasion Fifty years ago, Soviet tanks crush the Prague Spring
Fitness This 20-minute workout will help you build some major muscle
In China Government eyes eastern Europe investment as US trade war sizzles
Li Keqiang Chinese PM says a trade war benefits no-one
Fitness Got 10 minutes? That's all you need for this total-body workout
Bulgaria Scratchcard lottery craze grips country
Fitness ‘I used to be skinny-fat — And now I can deadlift 225 pounds’
In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord
In Greece Govt faces censure vote, demos over Macedonia deal

Top Videos

1 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The man accused of crashing his car into the security barriers surrounding Britain's Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 (pictured), will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
In UK Parliament attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is accused of hijacking an EgyptAir plane and forcing it to divert to Cyprus
In Egypt Man accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
A translator prepares to help Muslim pilgrims in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on August 17, 2018, ahead of the start of the hajj pilgrimage
In Mecca Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
Roselina Seaga, who attended a public meeting on reforming land ownership in South Africa, says "Since I was born I never had a piece of land that I can call home"
In South Africa Land reform debate hots up as showdown looms