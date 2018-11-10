Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Bulgarian president sees democracy 'under threat'

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a stinging critique of the government's record on corruption and press freedom Friday, saying "the foundations of democracy are being threatened to a critical degree".

  • Published:
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP). play

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has been a thorn in the side of Boyko Borisov's rightwing government since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).

(POOL/AFP)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a stinging critique of the government's record on corruption and press freedom Friday, saying "the foundations of democracy are being threatened to a critical degree".

In a televised speech, Radev said the freedom of speech won by Bulgarians after they toppled communist dictator Todor Zhivkov was now "only a memory".

Radev used the speech, given to mark the eve of the 29th anniversary of the fall of communism, to mount a scathing attack on the right-wing government led by Boyko Borisov.

Radev has been a thorn in the side of Borisov since he was elected in November 2016 with the backing of the opposition Socialist Party (BSP).

Although the presidency is a largely ceremonial role, according to the constitution it is meant to "embody the unity of the nation".

Radev said that "lobbying and corruption have permeated the entire system of government and have made it arrogant.

"Corruption and the arbitrary exercise of power will endure... as long as society remains indifferent," he added.

Radev also had harsh words for the press in his speech, arguing they had abandoned their role as a check on power.

"Professional standards in the media have collapsed, and so has citizens' trust in the information they receive," he said.

Bulgaria languishes in 111th place in the latest World Press Freedom Index compiled by journalism watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the worst score in the EU.

An RSF report last year described Bulgaria's press industry as mired in "corruption and collusion between media, politicians and oligarchs".

Radev's intervention comes just days before the European Commission is due to publish an annual report assessing the efforts of the Bulgarian justice system to fight corruption.

Bulgaria, along with neighbour Romania, is subject to special judicial monitoring by Brussels, which has demanded tougher action on both organised crime and corruption among high-ranking officials.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have begun proceedings against several businessman for fraud and money laundering.

They have also asked for the parliamentary immunity of six MPs -- one of them from Borisov's GERB party -- to be lifted as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud and racketeering.

Analysts say that prosecutors are keen to prove to European authorities that they are capable of cracking down on such offences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone Syria regime attack kills 23 rebels in truce zone
Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise Germany recalls Kristallnacht as anti-Semitism, nationalism on rise
Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades Austria accuses colonel of spying for Russia for decades
Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city Yemen rebels battle to slow loyalist advance in key port city
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU 'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks Zambia blames opposition for anti-China attacks

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Lifestyle 12 wraps from around the world that you need to try
Netanyahu condemns Khashoggi murder but backs stability in Saudi
APO Angola’s Story of Politically Exposed Persons and Debt Traps (by Fadi A. Haddadin)
How to use circuit training to speed up your workout
Suspect in Bulgarian journalist killing extradited from Germany
Mandy Moore says she loves working out at rise nation
Bulgarians bid farewell to murdered journalist
Guy Smarts JJ Watt's injury could've broken him. Instead, it made him stronger
Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call

World

Esperance de Tunis fans cheer for their team at the Rades Olympic Stadium in October 2018
Tunis on high alert for African title showdown
Madagascar, one of the world's poorest countries, held a presidential vote this week
'Very minor' irregularities in Madagascar vote: EU
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert registers US concern about civil rights violations in Tanzania
US voices 'deep concern' over Tanzania rights deterioration
The Netherlands became, along with Belgium, the first country in the world to legalise so-called mercy killing, but it can only be carried out by doctors and under very strict conditions
Dutch doctor faces first euthanasia prosecution
X
Advertisement