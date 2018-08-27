Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for McCain


McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator

McCain, who died aged 81 on Saturday, irked Russia with his support for pro-Western leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine as well as his strong backing for sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John McCain, who died aged 81 on Saturday, irked Russia with his support for pro-Western leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine as well as strong backing for sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea play

John McCain, who died aged 81 on Saturday, irked Russia with his support for pro-Western leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine as well as strong backing for sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea

(AFP/File)

Russian pro-Kremlin media pulled no punches on Monday in condemning John McCain, who died of a brain tumour at the weekend, as Washington's "chief Russophobe".

McCain, who died aged 81 on Saturday, irked Russia with his support for pro-Western leaders in ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine as well as his strong backing for sanctions over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

"McCain became the chief symbol of Russophobia," Rossiya 1 television said, adding that he "couldn't stand Russia's independent foreign policy".

McCain "adored war. If you haven't been killed yet, that's not McCain's fault. He tried," wrote pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in a biting editorial.

Accusing the former Navy pilot of lying about being tortured while being held prisoner during the Vietnam War, the popular tabloid concluded with the hope that McCain is now burning in hell.

"Senator McCain loved the flames of war. Let's believe he'll have enough flames where his soul is resting now," it wrote.

Life News, a pro-Kremlin tabloid news site, mocked the "chief Russophobe" for his decision to publish a 2013 op-ed aimed at Russians on an obscure news site called Pravda.ru.

He apparently believed the website to be connected the once-powerful Soviet newspaper Pravda.

"Evidently no one told the senator that there had been certain changes in Russia since his time in captivity in Vietnam," it wrote.

McCain was "a convinced hawk who pecked at Russia out of principle," Rossiya 1 reported on its main news show on Sunday evening, devoting more than four minutes to the senator's life.

McCain "firmly supported all the military operations and wars that America unleashed -- Kosovo, Iraq, Libya -- if he had not twice lost presidential campaigns, everything could have been even more catastrophic," it reported.

The high-rating show included the detail that McCain "was shot down in Vietnam by a Soviet SA 75-Dvina missile complex".

While stressing McCain's contempt for President Donald Trump, the show predicted that US "attempts to restrain and isolate Russia with harsh sanctions will continue -- just now without John McCain".

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued a message of condolences, but none was forthcoming from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Senate's international affairs committee, wrote on Facebook that McCain's "only ideology" was "protect your own and beat up the others".

However some Russian politicians showed their respects.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the lower house of parliament's foreign affairs committee, told the RIA Novosti state news agency that McCain was a "courageous and principled person".

Oleg Morozov, a member of the Senate's foreign affairs committee, on Facebook praised McCain's frankness.

"An enemy died, salute him for honest enmity, for honest hatred, for refusal to reconcile. Others dissemble. He said what he thought."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Robert Kyagulanyi: Uganda's pop star MP gets bail Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP gets bail
Emine Ocak: Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister Emine Ocak Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister
Demosisto Party: Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China Demosisto Party Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China
Merkel: Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo Merkel Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo
In Spain: Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples In Spain Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples
Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
4 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeachedbullet
8 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet
9 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet
10 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet

Related Articles

John McCain War hero unbridled titan of American politics
John McCain Hanoi Hilton jailor recalls 'stubborn' POW
John McCain Political maverick and Trump: No love lost
John McCain 5 major dates in the life of late US Senator
Trump US President blasts Montenegro, questions NATO mutual defense
Helsinki Summit 'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over meeting with Putin
Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionaires
John McCain American war hero and political maverick, dead at 81
Justice Anthony Kennedy Abortion row reignites as US supreme court justice retires
Trump Battle lines drawn in Senate over US president Supreme Court pick

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Eleven-year-old boy Nicky Verstappen was raped and killed at a Dutch summer camp two decades ago
In Spain Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy appears in court
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who has come under attack from all sides, gives an interview to Iranian television
Hassan Rouhani Iran's President under attack from all sides
Ethiopia's Prime minister Abiy Ahmed Abiy, who took office in April, has prioritised reconciliation between critics and the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which has held power unopposed for 27 years
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian PM vows 'free and fair' 2020 polls
The 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) aerial bomb, thought to have been dropped by American forces, was discovered during construction work earlier in the week
In Germany WWII bomb defused after 18,500 evacuated