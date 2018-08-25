Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM


Scott Morrison Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM

Scott Morrison is respected by investors and his elevation to Australian prime minister is a good outcome, analysts say, with the latest bout of political instability unlikely to hurt the economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Australia's new prime minister Scott Morrison is respected by investors and seen as a sensible policy maker, analysts say play

Australia's new prime minister Scott Morrison is respected by investors and seen as a sensible policy maker, analysts say

(POOL/AFP/File)

Scott Morrison is respected by investors and his elevation to Australian prime minister is a good outcome, analysts say, with the latest bout of political instability unlikely to hurt the economy.

The 50-year-old outgoing treasurer took the top job after a Liberal Party revolt instigated by hardline conservatives, led by Peter Dutton, to unseat moderate Malcolm Turnbull.

Morrison was an ally of Turnbull's and presided over the economy as the government sought to return the budget to surplus and simultaneously cut personal income and small-business taxes.

Analysts see him continuing along the same economic path now that he has climbed into the prime minister's chair.

"He did not bring on the challenge so can't be blamed for the instability," said AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver.

"More importantly he is seen as a reasonably sensible policy maker, is respected by investment markets in his role as treasurer and is seen as a centrist giving the Liberals perhaps a better chance of victory in the coming federal election."

Oliver said he expected the government to continue with its existing budgetary strategy with Morrison at the helm, including abandoning a policy to cut the tax rate for large companies.

This, along with the budget coming in better-than-expected, would provide scope for earlier and bigger tax cuts for low- to middle-income earners which could help economic growth, he added.

The Australian dollar rallied on news of the change, as did the stock market, which was rattled by the political uncertainty during the week.

Under Morrison's tutelage, Australia's economy -- which is transitioning from an unprecedented investment boom in mining -- recorded a strong start to 2018 as exports and business inventories rose, although consumer spending and wage growth remain weak.

The 1.0 percent growth in the first three months of 2018 -- the third quarter of Australia's current financial year -- took annual economic growth to 3.1 percent.

'Known quantity'

Morrison was by far the best outcome of the political crisis, said National Australia Bank's chief markets economist Ivan Colhoun, with business and markets breathing a sigh of relief.

Australia's economy made a strong start to the year, though consumer spending and wage growth remain weak play

Australia's economy made a strong start to the year, though consumer spending and wage growth remain weak

(AFP/File)

"He is more of a known quantity and will be perceived as less likely to make radical shifts in policy than if Peter Dutton had been elected," he said.

"Importantly, the Australian economy continues to perform well, in spite of what is now a decade of intermittent political instability, highlighting the strength of the broad institutional framework that exists in Australia."

Colhoun suggested Josh Frydenberg, who was picked as the new deputy Liberal leader on Friday, could assume Morrison's job at the treasury due to his "good economic and financial credentials".

One uncertainty is whether Morrison will have to introduce policies to please the right of the party, which had pinned its hopes on the more conservative Dutton.

Dutton had called for cutting immigration and removing taxes on soaring energy prices, which analysts warned could slow the economy and blow out the federal budget.

Colhoun added that a key question that could spook markets was whether the government can survive in the short-term.

Turnbull has signalled he will resign from parliament, which would trigger a by-election, threatening the government's slim one-seat parliamentary majority with the prospect of early elections, which must be held by the middle of next year.

ANZ Research said in a note that political volatility had been a constant theme in Australia for the past decade and it expected little economic impact from the change in leader.

"What's more, we think after a decade of political volatility businesses have very low expectations about goings on in Canberra," it added.

"So we don't think it inevitable that this week's events will have a measurable impact on the economy, but we will certainly be watching for evidence to the contrary."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Chile: Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets
Puigdemont: Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland Puigdemont Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland
Donald Trump: US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians Donald Trump US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians
In Brazil: More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day In Brazil More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day
Rohingya: 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries Rohingya 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries
In Peru: Residents fear Venezuelan migrant surge despite curbs In Peru Residents fear Venezuelan migrant surge despite curbs

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
6 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
7 Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UNbullet
8 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
9 Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would...bullet
10 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet

Related Articles

World Scott Morrison, a pragmatic conservative, is set to be Australia's new leader
World World news at a glance
World Australian Prime Minister dealt death blow as own party withdraws support
In Australia Ministers offer to quit as political crisis deepens
Donald Trump US President ups ante ahead of G20 discussions on global trade tensions
World Lawyer for payday lenders will lead consumer protection unit
Tech All the winners at the 2018 Oscars
Entertainment Black History Month: 28 Days, 28 Films
Sports How Barstool Sports created one of the most popular podcasts despite making enemies along the way

Top Videos

1 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
2 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

The Myanmar military crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh
In Bangladesh Rohingya mark 'black day' one year after Myanmar violence
Marie Collins, who suffered sexual abuse by a priest when she was 13, has become a leading voice in Ireland pushing for justice for victims.
Pope Francis Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple'
Pope Francis will be making his first visit to Ireland, which was last visited by a pope in 1979 when Pope John Paul II spoke to a crowd of 1.5 million people
In Ireland Litany of Catholic abuse scandals
Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had little choice but to leave the army in the streets for the time being
Andres Manuel Lopez Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime