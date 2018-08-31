Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Caffeine hit: South Korea bans coffee in schools


In South Korea Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools

Selling highly caffeinated drinks to students in schools has already been banned since 2013, but with coffee vending machines still available for teachers, wily students have been able to get around the rules and find their coffee fix.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coffee sales for both teachers and students will be banned in schools across South Korea from September play

Coffee sales for both teachers and students will be banned in schools across South Korea from September

(AFP)

Students and teachers in South Korea will need to find new ways of staying alert through the long school day, after the government said Friday it will ban coffee sales in schools.

Selling highly caffeinated drinks to students in schools has already been banned since 2013, but with coffee vending machines still available for teachers, wily students have been able to get around the rules and find their coffee fix.

Now the government wants to rule out any possibility of children buying highly-caffeinated drinks on campus, a spokeswoman from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said, warning that students were turning to caffeine to stay up late studying and preparing for exams.

Under the move, which will take effect from September 14, coffee sales will be entirely prohibited from elementary, middle and high schools.

"Coffee will disappear from cafeterias and vending machines installed at schools", the spokeswoman told AFP.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo said students tend to resort to "energy drinks" and coffee containing milk to burn the midnight oil during examination periods.

The ministry warned of the health impacts of too much coffee, saying excess intake could cause nausea, an irregular heartbeat and sleep disorders.

South Korea is the seventh biggest importer of coffee in the world, according to the Korea International Trade Association, importing some $700 million dollars worth of coffee in 2017.

KITA says South Koreans drank an average of 512 cups of coffee each last year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Turkey: Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
In Syria: Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Saxony: Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence
Currency Crisis: Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira
Walid Muallem: Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression' Walid Muallem Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression'
In Canada: Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific In Canada Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
Korean Reunion North and South Koreans prepare to part for last time
South Korea Hard truths from one family reunion
Park Geun-hye S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended
Trump US President says DC rained on military parade, will go to Paris instead
In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Trump N. Korea urges US President to be 'bold' on denuclearisation
US China swap tariffs on billions in goods as sides hold talks
Lee Hsien Loong China-backed trade pact talks at 'critical stage': Singapore PM
Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd logic' on N. Korea

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

"We expect a little more, some movement beyond what the European Union has offered up to now, especially in the agricultural goods sector, market access," Aloysio Nunes said in an interview with AFP
Aloysio Nunes Brazil minister expresses frustration with EU side in Mercosur trade talks
"If we think of Latin America as a supportive community, it's clear that a quota system could be a good solution," Spanish Prime Mininster Pedro Sanchez told Blu Radio
Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Hundreds of African migrants, like the ones pictured here in July 2018, who had hoped to make their way to Europe, have been picked up in northern Morocco and placed in detention centres since the operation's launch
In Morocco Government targets migrant smuggling 'mafia'
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured April 2018, and his administration have drawn criticism from Amnesty International for using "enforced disappearance as a longstanding tactic to silence critics"
Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions