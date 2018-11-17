Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed borders

The acceptance rate of Nigerians seeking asylum in Canada is generally one of the lowest, and it's even lower for border crossers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian refugees who crossed borders play Since 2017, more Nigerians have illegally crossed into Canada to seek asylum than citizens of other countries, according to Canadian officials (Christine Muschi /Reuters)

70.7% of Nigerians who illegally crossed borders into Canada to apply for asylum have been rejected by the North American country in 2018.

A recent Reuters report revealed that about 56% of refugee claims finalised between January and September 2018 were accepted, but the acceptance rates are lower for border-crossers, with Nigerians and Haitians forming the largest groups.

Nigerians make up a sizeable majority of thousands of people who have walked into Canada from the United States to file refugee claims since January 2017.

The acceptance rate of Nigerian border crossers stands at 29.3% as 9,898 Nigerians illegally walked into Canada, without going through a designated port of entry, between February 2017 and June 2018, according to data observed by Pulse from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Canada adopts policy that affects Nigerian asylum seekers play Asylum seekers who are steps away from Canada listen as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tells them they will be arrested as they cross over from New York state, north of Plattsburgh (CBC News)

Generally, CBC News reported in February that Nigeria surpassed China as the country with the most refugee claim decisions in Canada in 2017. Many of the claims relate to sexual orientation and gender persecution, most notably domestic violence claims from women as well as the practice of female genital mutilation.

Canada cracks down on border crossers with strict measures

The trend of illegal border crossers from Nigeria worried the Canadian government so much that two officials were sent to Lagos earlier this year to work directly with their counterparts in the U.S. visa office to collaborate on how to lower the number of migrants who eventually end up making asylum claims in Canada.

This was because many of the Nigerian border crossers were observed to have arrived in Canada bearing valid U.S. visas after having spent very little time in the States.

Between June 2017 and May 2018, Canadian authorities intercepted more than 7,600 Nigerian asylum seekers with 81% of them having valid U.S. non-immigrant visas in their possession.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs migrants of their rights at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border, on August 7, 2017 play A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs migrants of their rights at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border, on August 7, 2017 (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

 

Over the past few months, the Canadian government has implemented measures to protect its borders against the influx of asylum seekers, with many of it affecting Nigerians.

The Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers (CARL) dragged the Canadian government to court over a recent court ruling that would make it harder for Nigerians to be granted asylum. The association was displeased with the IRB's decision to establish as a legal precedent its ruling to deny a Nigerian woman's asylum request.

The unnamed Nigerian woman was denied asylum even though she claimed she fled Nigeria to escape the practice of female genital mutilation. The court ruled that she could have sought refuge away from her rural family home in any of Nigeria's large cities of Ibadan or Port Harcourt, and not necessarily run all the way to Canada.

The IRB seized on the ruling to designate it as a "jurisprudential guide" or legal precedent in considering all future Nigerian asylum cases.

CARL noted that the decision meant Nigerians would likely face a higher bar to gain asylum status than they did in the past with their acceptance rate (33% at the time) already below the average (47% as of June 2018) for all those who crossed the border illegally, according to data from the IRB.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was a "delicate domestic context" in Pakistan play Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under pressure to get the influx of illegal immigrants into Canada under control (AFP)

 

More recently, the Canadian government adopted a new stringent policy to deal with asylum seekers who illegally cross into the country from the U.S.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the agency responsible for deportations, disclosed to Reuters that it now classifies border-crossers with criminals as a top deportation priority.

This means quicker processing and deportation of people who cross the border unlike in the past when claimants could live in Canada for years while their applications were processed.

Six lawyers told Reuters that the new policy had already led to accelerated hearings, scheduled in blocs, with a focus on cases involving claimants of Nigerian and Haitian origins.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom
Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary
Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean? Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean?
Film tribute to French photographer killed in C. Africa Film tribute to French photographer killed in C. Africa
In first, US votes against UN censure of Israel over Golan In first, US votes against UN censure of Israel over Golan

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Britain's senior royals help UK prepare for life after Brexit
Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top
Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scams
Emmanuel Macron France to soften cannabis laws -- but not legalise
UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem
Muhammadu Buhari Nigerian president to open World Aviation Forum on Monday

World

Many Central American migrants who have traveled up to northern Mexico have been met with protests by some residents
Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border
President Donald Trump says he has written out answers to questions from the Russia collusion probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions
Vendors selling merchandise in Accra's Independence Square, part of the waterfront area earmarked for development
Accra waterfront development leaves artists fearful
With medicine prices soaring, Alice Chenyika, 50, drinks herbal tea to control her blood pressure
Lives at risk as drug prices soar in crisis-hit Zimbabwe
X
Advertisement