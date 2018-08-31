Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Chilean clergy abuse cases triple to 119: prosecutors


In Chile Clergy abuse cases triple to 119: prosecutors

Prosecutors investigating widespread sexual abuse in Chile's Catholic Church announced scores of new cases on Friday, deepening a crisis that has embroiled Pope Francis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
People demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal involving Catholic clergy outside Santiago's Cathedral on August 20, 2018 play

People demonstrate against the sexual abuse scandal involving Catholic clergy outside Santiago's Cathedral on August 20, 2018

(AFP)

Prosecutors investigating widespread sexual abuse in Chile's Catholic Church announced scores of new cases on Friday, deepening a crisis that has embroiled Pope Francis.

The country's chief prosecutor's office said the number of cases it was investigating had soared to 119, as more victims came forward.

A total of 167 bishops, priests and lay members of the church are now under investigation for sexual crimes committed in the South American country since 1960.

Seven of those under investigation are bishops and 96 are priests, but it was unclear from the figures released Friday how many were currently serving.

Pope Francis has already apologized repeatedly to Chileans over the scandal, admitting the Church failed "to listen and react" to the allegations, but vowed to "restore justice."

In May, the Argentine pontiff accepted the resignation of five Chilean bishops amid accusations of abuse and related coverups.

Francis himself became mired in the scandal when, during a trip to Chile in January, he defended 61-year-old bishop Juan Barros, who was accused of covering up abuse by pedophile priest Fernando Karadima in the 1980s and 1990s.

The secretary general of Chile's Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Fernando Ramos, speaks at a press conference on August 03, 2018, after a meeting with bishops play

The secretary general of Chile's Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Fernando Ramos, speaks at a press conference on August 03, 2018, after a meeting with bishops

(AFP)

Karadima was suspended for life by the Vatican over the allegations of child molestation.

State prosecutors began investigating scores of abuse cases following outrage around the country over the Church's own probe into decades of abuse by priests, crimes over which it often failed to take any action or handed down lenient punishments.

Now bishops and other priests accused of abuse in Chile will face the full force of secular law.

Number of cases triple

Prosecutors initially indicated that 38 cases had been opened in the first weeks of their probe, which began in July.

"The number of investigations into sexual crimes committed by members of the Catholic Church has reached 119 cases," the state prosecutor said Friday in a statement.

Earlier this month, Episcopal Conference president Santiago Silva announced a series of measures to "at least begin to resolve the serious problem we have in the Church."

Already, one of the country's most prominent priests, Oscar Munoz, has been jailed while a probe into allegations that he raped at least seven children continues.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Emiliano Arias, is seeking to question the Chile's most senior cleric, Santiago archbishop Ricardo Ezzati, in the case.

Santiago's Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati (R) is pictured as he leaves a convention center near Santiago, after holding a meeting with members of the Chilean Episcopal Conference, on August 03, 2018 play

Santiago's Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati (R) is pictured as he leaves a convention center near Santiago, after holding a meeting with members of the Chilean Episcopal Conference, on August 03, 2018

(AFP)

Ezzati has denied allegations that he covered up cases of abuse, including those of Munoz, who was a top aide.

In an attempt to douse the fires of the crisis engulfing the Catholic Church in the South American country over the deluge of accusations against clergy, bishops have decided to publicly disclose the previous investigations on alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Previously, bishops had insisted that canonical law prevails over criminal law.

Juan Carlos Claret, the leader of a campaign group that opposed the Catholic Church's policy of transferring priests accused of abuse rather than sacking or turning them over to judicial authorities, told AFP the Episcopal Conference knew as early as 2007 of 120 priests involved in sexual abuse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nino Koehler: Germany jails man for Dresden mosque bomb attack Nino Koehler Germany jails man for Dresden mosque bomb attack
Artificial Intelligence: Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future Artificial Intelligence Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future
Religious Persecution: China disputes UN report on Uighur discrimination Religious Persecution China disputes UN report on Uighur discrimination
Youssef Chahed: Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe Youssef Chahed Tunisia PM sacks energy minister facing graft probe
Nasser Zefzafi: Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike Nasser Zefzafi Convicted leader of Morocco protest movement on hunger strike
McCain: Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye McCain Senator returns to US Capitol one last time as colleagues say goodbye

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses...bullet
5 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence...bullet
10 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet

Related Articles

Pedro Sanchez Spain PM calls for Venezuelan migrant quotas
Aloysio Nunes Brazil minister expresses frustration with EU side in Mercosur trade talks
Football Chile leave Man Utd's Sanchez out of friendly trips to Asia
Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets'
Football PSG-bound Bernat reportedly next star in Bayern cleanout
Maduro President's economic reforms fail to convince Venezuelans
Roraima State Brazil deploys military to boost security at Venezuela border
Sports The 25 highest-paid players in the English Premier League for the 2017-18 season
World In Ireland, Pope finds a country transformed and a church in tatters

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Some politicians and rights groups in Taiwan have called for the abolition of capital punishment, but various surveys show majority support for the death penalty
Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan carries out first execution in two years
Held in Sweden's second-largest city of Gothenburg, the two-day Statement Festival, forbids men but not transgender people
In Sweden Women cheer as man-free music festival opens
The United Nations maintains a peacekeeping presence in the Central African Republic, one of the continent's poorest nations.
Central African Republic African Union sees 'positive' talks on CAR
Russian President Vladimir Poutin, visiting the Artek camp in Crimea in June 2017
Central African Republic Russia poetry competition in CAR offers holiday in Crimea camp