Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

DR Congo says ex-warlord Bemba's presidential candidacy 'inadmissible'


In DR Congo Government says ex-warlord Bemba's presidential candidacy 'inadmissible'

Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba's candidacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's upcoming presidential elections was deemed "inadmissible" by the country's election commission on Friday, as opposition groups cried foul.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba's candidacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's upcoming presidential elections was deemed "inadmissible" by the country's election commission on Friday, as opposition groups cried foul play

Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba's candidacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's upcoming presidential elections was deemed "inadmissible" by the country's election commission on Friday, as opposition groups cried foul

(AFP)

Former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba's candidacy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's upcoming presidential elections was deemed "inadmissible" by the country's election commission on Friday, as opposition groups cried foul.

The commission rejected the candidacy of Bemba, a rival to DR Congo President Joseph Kabila, on the basis that he had been "convicted by the International Criminal Court" in March 2018 and handed a year in prison and a 300,000 euro fine for bribing witnesses.

Bemba's war crimes convictions were overturned by the court in The Hague and he returned to Kinshasa in August after being acquitted.

Just ahead of the election commission's announcement, the political opposition to president Kabila issued a fresh rallying cry, accusing the "powers that be" of seeking to "exclude" multiple opposition candidates.

Opposition groups called on Kabila to free up the electoral process and "stop giving injunctions to the election commission," according to a statement signed by Bemba, and exiled opposition politicians Moise Katumbi and Felix Tshisekedi.

Overall, the election commission has excluded six out of the 25 candidates who had registered to run in the presidential elections, set for December 23.

In addition to Bemba, the commission has barred three of Kabila's former prime ministers -- Samy Badibanga, Adolphe Muzito, and Antoine Gizenga.

"These exclusions are unacceptable and show once again that the electoral commission is totally dominated by Kabila," Moise Katumbi wrote on Twitter.

A former governor of Katanga who joined the opposition in 2015, Katumbi said that he had been blocked from returning to the DRC to register his candidacy.

He has been living in Belgium since 2016 and has been sentenced absentia to three years in prison. Considered a fugitive by the Ministry of Justice, he is the subject of an international arrest warrant.

"With the population, the opposition, civil society, our partners, let's keep up the pressure, refuse to accept these sham elections," Katumbi added.

The six excluded candidates have 48 hours to appeal to the Constitutional Court. The election commission must publish a final list of candidates by September 19.

Suspicion

On August 8, Kabila, 46, eased months of tension when he signalled he would not stand again for the office he has held since 2001.

He threw his support behind a close ally as the candidate of his political majority -- former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is permanent secretary of Kabila's People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

The DRC opposition, which shed blood in protests against Kabila's grip on power after his mandate ended in 2016, remains deeply suspicious.

It has raised concerns about nuts-and-bolts issues such as the electoral roll and the voting method, and fears Kabila is simply plotting to remain the power behind the throne.

A country of some 80 million people, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has never known a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence in 1960.

Kabila took over from his father, Laurent-Desire Kabila, who was assassinated by a bodyguard.

His tenure over the vast mineral-rich country has been marked by corruption, inequality and unrest. The watchdog Transparency International ranked it 156 out of 176 countries in its 2016 corruption index.

Bemba lost presidential elections to Kabila in 2006 and was later accused of treason when his bodyguards clashed with the army in Kinshasa.

In 2007, he fled to Belgium, where he had spent part of his youth.

He was then arrested in Europe on a warrant by the ICC for war crimes committed by his private army in the neighbouring Central African Republic from 2002-3, when its then-president Ange-Felix Patasse sought his help to repel a coup attempt.

He was sentenced in The Hague in 2016 to 18 years before the conviction was overturned in June on appeal.

The ICC declared Bemba could not be held responsible for crimes committed by his troops.

The European Union, like the UN and US, is closely following the election buildup.

It has frozen assets and denied visas to a dozen Congolese figures -- including Shadary -- on the grounds of human rights abuses since the constitutional end of Kabila's second and last mandate in December 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pope Francis: Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple' Pope Francis Irish sex abuse victim urges Pontiff to remove 'every rotten apple'
In Ireland: Litany of Catholic abuse scandals In Ireland Litany of Catholic abuse scandals
Andres Manuel Lopez: Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime Andres Manuel Lopez Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime
In Asia: Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary In Asia Rohingya protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary
In Tehran: Washington criticizes European aid package for Iran In Tehran Washington criticizes European aid package for Iran
Rohingya: Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people Rohingya Militant group claims 'legitimate right' to defend people

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
5 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
6 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
7 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
8 Trump Embattled US President warns impeachment would...bullet
9 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet
10 Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UNbullet

Related Articles

Ebola Response to DRC outbreak going well – WHO
DR Congo Outside help not wanted, as country key elections loom
Tech The 21 best science movies and shows streaming on Netflix that will make you smarter
Football Holders Wydad eye CAF Champions League last-eight spot
In DR Congo 25 line up for presidency

Top Videos

1 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

The late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet hid nearly $20 million in a series of complex financial operations from 1981, using a number of false identities
In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets
Catalonia's deposed president Carles Puigdemont is in Edinburgh to take part in international diplomatic forum Beyond Borders
Puigdemont Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland
PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi addresses a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah on February 24, 2015
Donald Trump US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians
In all, well over 1,000 people were nabbed in the crime crackdown which was conducted by some 6,600 police officers around the country
In Brazil More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day