Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Congolese 'Terminator' war crimes case to wrap up at ICC


Bosco Ntaganda Congolese 'Terminator' war crimes case to wrap up at ICC

The Rwandan-born Ntaganda in September 2015 pleaded not guilty to the charges at the start of his trial before the International Criminal Court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bosco Ntaganda is accused of war crimes during his time as a rebel leader in Democratic Republic of Congo play

Bosco Ntaganda is accused of war crimes during his time as a rebel leader in Democratic Republic of Congo

(AFP/File)

International judges will hear closing arguments Tuesday in the case against former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda, accused of war crimes including using child soldiers and sex slaves in his rebel army.

Once known as "The Terminator", Ntaganda faces 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity for his role in a brutal civil conflict in the DR Congo's volatile east more than 15 years ago.

The Rwandan-born Ntaganda in September 2015 pleaded not guilty to the charges at the start of his trial before the International Criminal Court.

Prosecutors at the Hague-based tribunal say his rebel army in 2002 and 2003 conducted a reign of terror in the vast central African country's northeast Ituri region, unleashing horrific abuses on local inhabitants.

Ntaganda was central to planning operations for his Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (FPLC), using child soldiers and coercing women into sexual slavery while attacking civilians on ethnic grounds, prosecutors say.

The charismatic commander, a feared ex-general with a penchant for cowboy hats and fine dining, gave the orders and provided logistics and weapons to his troops, the prosecution say.

At least 800 people were killed by the FPLC as it battled rival militias for control of the mineral-rich area.

Prosecutors single out Ntaganda for allegedly leading a November 2002 attack on the gold mining town of Mongbwalu that lasted six days and left 200 villagers dead.

'Soldier, not criminal'

Ntaganda, aged around 44, during his trial balked at the "Terminator" nickname and told judges he was a "soldier, not a criminal".

Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda insisted during his trial that he never attacked civilians play

Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda insisted during his trial that he never attacked civilians

(POOL/AFP/File)

"I never attacked civilians, on the contrary, your honours, I protected them," he said.

The first-ever suspect to voluntarily surrender to the ICC, Ntaganda walked into the US embassy in Kigali in 2013 and asked to be sent to the court.

Ntaganda is a founding member of the M23 rebel group, which was eventually defeated by Congolese government forces five years ago.

Fighting in the eastern DRC has left some 60,000 people dead since 1999, exacerbated by the wealth of mineral resources in the region, notably gold and minerals used in electronic products.

This week's hearings will run from Tuesday to Thursday with Ntaganda himself expected to make a statement towards the end of the hearings. It could take months, even years, before the ICC's judges hand down a verdict.

The three-day hearing is set to be followed with interest after the surprise acquittal of another former Congolese leader, Jean-Pierre Bemba.

Initially sentenced to 18 years for war crimes committed by his troops in the Central African Republic, Bemba was acquitted on appeal in June. He has since returned to Kinshasa.

However, Ntaganda's former FPLC commander, Thomas Lubanga, was sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2012. That was the second conviction by the court since it was set up 16 years ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Korean peninsula: North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan Korean peninsula North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan
Migration Crisis: All onboard Australia-bound asylum-seeker boat found: reports Migration Crisis All onboard Australia-bound asylum-seeker boat found: reports
Trade Deal: US, Canada set for talks to revise NAFTA Trade Deal US, Canada set for talks to revise NAFTA
Lifeless President: Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
McCain: Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator
Robert Kyagulanyi: Uganda's pop star MP gets bail Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP gets bail

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US...bullet
8 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
9 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
10 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet

Related Articles

In DR Congo 25 line up for presidency
Joseph Kabila DR Congo President set to announce successor
In DR Congo Government says ex-warlord Bemba's presidential candidacy 'inadmissible'
Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted former DR Congo vice president in Belgium: ICC
In Congo Bemba's release adds to volatile political mix
In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court
Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted DR Congo leader edges closer to freedom
In Congo ICC denies damages to kids born after village attack
Jean-Pierre Bemba Heavy security as DR Congo ex-warlord 'heads home' to contest vote
In Congo Three soldiers walk free after 'mass murder' convictions

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Turkish police used water cannon, tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse the 700th protest by the Saturday Mothers in Istanbul on Saturday
Emine Ocak Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister
Beijing considers calls for self-determination in Hong Kong as tantamount to demands for independence
Demosisto Party Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China
Police watch demonstrators in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, after the stabbing death of a 35-year-old German national sparked violent protests and attacks on foreigners
Merkel Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo
Dozens of cocaine-stuffed pineapples were found at a major market in Madrid
In Spain Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples