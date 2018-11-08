Pulse.com.gh logo
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol

Cuba on Wednesday handed over to the United States an Interpol-sought American who had been avoiding justice in the neighboring Caribbean nation.

  Published:
A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44 play

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44

(AFP/File)

Cuba on Wednesday handed over to the United States an Interpol-sought American who had been avoiding justice in the neighboring Caribbean nation.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed by Havana, was sought "for serious crimes committed there" and entered Cuba on October 28.

"This action is based on Cuba's strict compliance with its international legal obligations and existing bilateral agreements with the United States on compliance and enforcement, and the cooperation that both governments are developing on this front," a Cuban statement said.

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44.

He returned to New Jersey late Tuesday, the US statement said.

Court and other cooperation between Cuba and the United States was formalized after the thaw between the bitter Cold War enemies. They reestablished full diplomatic relations in 2015 after a break of more than five decades.

Though the current administration of Donald Trump has kept in place US economic sanctions, and deployed some political rhetoric, bilateral cooperation continues in many area.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

World

Italy deputy Prime Minister and Labour, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio says he has become convinced of the merits of staying in the euro
Italy vows to keep euro despite Brussels standoff
Stephen Hawking published his thesis in 1965, two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which would eventually leave him paralysed
Hawking auction raises astronomical sum
Syrian Druze women and children, freed from more than three months' captivity at the hands of the Islamic State group, are welcomed home by their families on November 9, 2018 are welcomed hom by their A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on November 9, 2018 shows a group of Druze women and children, abducted in July from Sweida by the Islamic State group, pose for a picture as they are being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival overnight in their hometown in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.
17 freed Druze hostages return to south Syria homes
People from West Berlin climb over the Berlin Wall after its fall on November 9, 1989
November 9: a fateful day in German history
