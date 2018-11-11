Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Czech premier proposes restoring writer Kundera's nationality

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday he had proposed restoring writer Milan Kundera's Czech nationality, stripped from him by the country's former communist regime nearly four decades ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera, seen here in 1973, was stripped of his nationality in 1979 after emigrating to France play

Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera, seen here in 1973, was stripped of his nationality in 1979 after emigrating to France

(AFP)

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday he had proposed restoring writer Milan Kundera's Czech nationality, stripped from him by the country's former communist regime nearly four decades ago.

Kundera, whose novel "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" was turned into a 1987 film starring Daniel Day-Lewis, became a naturalised French citizen after emigrating when he was prevented from publishing in his native country.

"He really deserves to have his citizenship again," Babis told Czech CTK agency in Paris where he was attending a commemoration of the 1918 armistice to end WWI.

Kundera, now 89, and his wife Vera, were stripped of their nationality in 1979 by the communist regime of then Soviet-era Czechoslovakia. They emigrated to France in 1975.

The author's "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting" published in 1979 explored how citizens lived under the regime.

His own life had been under surveillance by the StB secret police. His first novel "The Joke" -- his take on the one-party state -- led to a ban on his publishing at home.

Kundera, born in 1929 in Brno, maintained a complex relationship with his homeland even after the Velvet Revolution in 1989 ended one party rule in Prague.

According to Babis, the author refused to make public appearances in Czech Republic even after he returned several times following the fall of communism in 1989. He said Kundera had last visited 22 years ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask? Nigeria's new minimum wage: too much to ask?
Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza Netanyahu defends Qatari cash infusion to Gaza
Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida Clashes reach residential streets in Yemen's Hodeida
Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship' Colombia's Duque calls for iaction against Venezuelan 'dictatorship'
Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on Bobi Wine performs concert in Uganda as police watch on
Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman Fighting for France in WWI, Senegal's last rifleman

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Lifestyle 12 wraps from around the world that you need to try
Football Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues
Football Five things we learned from the Champions League
Football Man United stun Juventus as Man City, Real enjoy big Champions League wins
Football Benzema brace helps Solari's Real thump Plzen
Tech Shares of $9 billion cloud communications company Twilio stock soars 34 percent after reporting a huge beat on earnings (TWLO)
Finance These 29 countries have the safest banks in the world

World

EU President Donald Tusk, a former liberal Polish prime minister, was the bloc's only senior representative in Warsaw amid speculation he may return to run for president in 2020
Poland risks controversy on independence centenary
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (R, pictured July 2018) led a "top-level delegation" to Riyadh after the US halted a controversial refuelling arrangement for coalition air craft engaged in Yemen
Saudi king hosts Abu Dhabi crown prince amid Yemen offensive
Members of the Australian armed forces played the Last Post as war veterans gathered at the ANZAC war memorial in Sydney
Sombre ceremonies from Wellington to New Delhi mark WWI armistice centenary
The balcony of an apartment carries a "For Sale" sign, in Havana, Cuba on November 6, 2018
Returning Cubans boost island's real estate market
X
Advertisement