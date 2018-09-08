Pulse.com.gh logo
Death toll in Iraq's Basra protests climbs to 12


In Iraq Death toll in Basra protests climbs to 12

At least 12 people have been killed in several days of protests over the lack of public services in Iraq's southern city of Basra, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Iraqi protesters demonstrate in the southern city of Basra where protesters have torched the Iranian consulate and government buildings in protest over poor public services play

Iraqi protesters demonstrate in the southern city of Basra where protesters have torched the Iranian consulate and government buildings in protest over poor public services

(AFP)

Basra has seen a surge in protests since Tuesday, with demonstrators torching the Iranian consulate, government buildings as well as offices of political parties and militias considered close to Tehran.

The anger flared after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, in a city where residents have complained of water and electricity shortages, corruption and a lack of jobs.

The health ministry said 12 people had been killed since Tuesday and 50 -- 48 civilians and two policemen -- injured.

It did not give the circumstances of the deaths.

Medical sources in Basra said two protesters had died on Friday night.

The Iraqi parliament is expected to hold an emergency session later on Saturday to discuss the crisis in public services that has stoked the unrest.

