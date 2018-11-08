Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Delhi suffers toxic smog hangover after Diwali firework frenzy

Major monuments including the India Gate and Red Fort were hidden by a toxic haze. Commuters donned masks as visibility on major roads was reduced to barely 50 metres (160 feet).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Commuters travel amid heavy smog in New Delhi after a night of free-for-all Diwali fireworks play Delhi suffers toxic smog hangover after Diwali firework frenzy (AFP)

Air pollution in New Delhi hit hazardous levels Thursday after a night of free-for-all Diwali fireworks, despite Supreme Court efforts to curb the smog-fuelling partying.

Major monuments including the India Gate and Red Fort were hidden by a toxic haze. Commuters donned masks as visibility on major roads was reduced to barely 50 metres (160 feet).

Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival of the year, when firecrackers are traditionally let off.

The Supreme Court ruled that only environmentally friendly crackers can be sold in Delhi, in a bid to cut the smog that has scarred the city's international reputation play

The Supreme Court ruled that only environmentally friendly crackers can be sold in Delhi, in a bid to cut the smog that has scarred the city's international reputation

(AFP)

Ambient air quality in what the World Health Organisation has said is the world's most polluted major city touched 595 on Thursday morning, according to the US embassy in Delhi which independently monitors pollution levels.

Any reading over 300 is considered hazardous and a danger even to healthy people.

India's Supreme Court ruled last month that only environmentally friendly fireworks -- that emit less smoke and soot -- can be sold in Delhi, in a bid to cut the smog that has scarred the city's international reputation.

play

(AFP)

The court also said firecrackers could only be set off between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

But the capital's 20 million residents turned a deaf ear to the ruling. Crackers and rockets reverberated around city neighbourhoods well after midnight.

Diwali nightmare

"For a few moments of enjoyment people are willing to endanger the planet. It is insane," Pranav Yadav, a 19-year-old student wearing a pollution mask told AFP.

"I expected people to show some concern but at this rate it won't be long till every child in Delhi has a respiratory disease," added Yadav as he headed for a metro train.

Commuters are seen near the Indian President's house amid heavy smog in New Delhi play

Commuters are seen near the Indian President's house amid heavy smog in New Delhi

(AFP)

Delhi police had vowed to punish violaters of the Supreme Court order but could not immediately say whether charges had been made.

"Local police stations have registered several complaints, we are trying to collect all the information," Delhi police spokesman Anil Mittal told AFP.

Delhi's air quality typically worsens in winter, due to pollution from the burning of rice stubble, diesel engines, coal-fired power plants and industrial emissions.

Levels of PM2.5 -- fine particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis, lung cancer and heart disease -- have soared since last month when farmers in Punjab and other nearby states started to burn crop residue.

The Supreme Court ruled that only environmentally friendly crackers can be sold in Delhi, in a bid to cut the smog that has scarred the city's international reputation play

The Supreme Court ruled that only environmentally friendly crackers can be sold in Delhi, in a bid to cut the smog that has scarred the city's international reputation

(AFP)

The US embassy air quality index is a combined measure of poisonous gases and fine airborne particles. Once the foul air crosses 500, it causes serious aggravation of heart and lung diseases, with doctors advising residents to skip outdoor activity.

Diwali nightmare

Mustafa Mohammed, a student and cycling enthusiast, said he could feel the air quality dip drastically as he set out on Thursday to the India Gate in the heart of the city.

"I regularly cycle around here and what I can (see) today the pollution has really gone up after Diwali," he said.

Sunil Dahiya, a senior campaigner with Greenpeace India, said religious fervour was one of the reasons why people still let off fireworks despite mounting health concerns.

"They also think the pollution is high all the year round so one day of festivities is not going to make much of a difference," he said.

Dahiya called for long-term solutions and mass awareness campaigns instead of focusing only on a few days in the year.

In 2016, Diwali festivities in Delhi raised pollution levels to their highest in nearly two decades -- forcing the closure of schools and other emergency measures.

Last month the WHO said exposure to toxic air indoors and out kills some 600,000 children under the age of 15 each year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Sri Lanka's former strongman makes dramatic comeback
Thousands of runners compete in smoggy Delhi half marathon
#MeToo Movement Campaign gathers steam in India, at last
Myanmar Government 'unwilling' to probe Rohingya abuse, UN must act: rights envoy
Shootout near Kashmir Muslim shrine leaves four dead
Narendra Modi State polls pose India's PM regional test before reelection bid
Irregular Migration India deports seven Rohingya to Myanmar despite UN protest
Putin Hugs as President clinches India defence deal
President suspends parliament as Sri Lanka crisis worsens
One dead in Sri Lanka shooting as constitutional crisis escalates

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement