Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Egypt arrests former diplomat and six others: lawyer


In Egypt Government arrests former diplomat and six others: lawyer

Egyptian authorities have arrested seven people including a former diplomat who had proposed a referendum on the regime of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a defence lawyer said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seen here in a handout picture released by his office on July 20, 2018, has been accused of a crackdown on dissent play

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, seen here in a handout picture released by his office on July 20, 2018, has been accused of a crackdown on dissent

(Egyptian Presidency/AFP)

Egyptian authorities have arrested seven people including a former diplomat who had proposed a referendum on the regime of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a defence lawyer said Friday.

Masom Marzok, a former assistant foreign minister who had publicly criticised Sisi, called this month for a poll on the former military chief remaining in power.

Marzok and the other detainees were arrested Thursday and remanded for 15 days pending investigations, defence lawyer Khaled Ali wrote on his Facebook page.

They were accused of several crimes including partnering with a terrorist organisation and colluding to commit terrorist acts, he said.

One of them, Amr Mohamed, was accused of joining a terrorist group.

Ali said Marzok's had family called him Thursday and told him that a large number of security personnel and vehicles had surrounded the house.

Initially they said they just wanted to talk to Marzok, but later they detained him and took him to a location they did not disclose at the time, Ali told AFP.

He said questioning of the detainees would continue until Monday.

Former armed forces chief Sisi won the presidency in 2014 after leading the ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, following mass protests against the Islamist's rule.

Sisi was re-elected with 97 percent of the vote in March, beating a single opponent widely seen as a token challenger.

Critics say Sisi's government has carried out a widespread crackdown on dissent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

European Union: EU slams Italian 'threats' to pull funding over migrants European Union EU slams Italian 'threats' to pull funding over migrants
United Nations: 22 children killed by air strike in Yemen United Nations 22 children killed by air strike in Yemen
Donald Trump: US President calls off Pompeo North Korea trip, blasts China Donald Trump US President calls off Pompeo North Korea trip, blasts China
Islamic State: 3 Southeast Asians in beheading video blacklisted by US Islamic State 3 Southeast Asians in beheading video blacklisted by US
Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe' Mevlut Cavusoglu Turkey warns military solution in Syria's Idlib will 'cause catastrophe'
In France: French winemakers cheer vintage year In France French winemakers cheer vintage year

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
5 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first...bullet
8 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman...bullet
9 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
10 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet

Related Articles

In Israel Country says MSF nurse shot at troops on Gaza border
Lifestyle Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta is the only African President and one of the few world leaders to be embalmed
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Shaun Dougherty, a New York restaurateur with Irish roots, says he was molested and sexually assaulted from the age of 10 to 13 in a Catholic school in Pennsylvania
Pope Francis US clerical abuse survivor implores Pontiff to act
Park Geun-hye is the third former South Korean president to be convicted on criminal charges after leaving office
Park Geun-hye S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended
A widely circulated image of Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl and Putin dancing at her wedding last weekend has fuelled questions about whether Moscow is being passed intelligence gathered by Austia's secret service
Vladimir Putin President's shadow falls on Austria secret services
President Joseph Kabila, left, has remained in office since the end of his two-term tenure in 2016, invoking a caretaker clause in the constitution. He says he will support former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, right, in the Dec. 23 elections
DR Congo Outside help not wanted, as country key elections loom