Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

EU ready for unprecedented deal with Britain, says Barnier


European Union EU ready for unprecedented deal with Britain, says Barnier

The EU is willing to strike an "ambitious" deal with post-Brexit Britain far beyond any agreements the bloc has made with other countries in the past, the European Union's top negotiator reiterated Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a press conference with German Foreign Affairs Minister prior to talks in Berlin on August 29, 2018 play

EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a press conference with German Foreign Affairs Minister prior to talks in Berlin on August 29, 2018

(AFP/File)

The EU is willing to strike an "ambitious" deal with post-Brexit Britain far beyond any agreements the bloc has made with other countries in the past, the European Union's top negotiator reiterated Wednesday.

"We are ready... to propose a partnership like there has never been before with any other third country," Michel Barnier told a Berlin press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Such a deal could include "an ambitious free trade agreement" as well as cooperation in the areas of aviation, security and foreign policy.

But he warned that any agreement had to respect "the four pillars" of the EU's cherished single market -- the free movement of people, goods, services and capital.

"Single market means single market," Barnier said.

With just seven months to go until Britain formally quits the EU, talks between Brussels and London on the exit terms have stalled.

Last week, British finance minister Philip Hammond warned that a no-deal Brexit could have "large fiscal consequences" on productivity and borrowing.

British Prime Minister Theresa May later sought to downplay the worst-case outcome, saying that a no-deal Brexit wouldn't be "a walk in the park but it wouldn't be the end of the world".

British lawmakers are split on May's proposals to keep Britain close to the EU on trade -- parts of which have already been rejected by Brussels.

London and Brussels hope to strike an agreement by October, to allow its ratification by the European and British parliaments before the March 29, 2019 divorce date.

The EU's Barnier said earlier this month that if solutions could be found to the outstanding issues, "I am sure we can build a future partnership between the EU and the United Kingdom that is unprecedented in scope and depth."

The pound jumped nearly one percent to 1.11 euros ($1.30) in response to Barnier's comments in late Friday afternoon trading.

Capital Economics analysts said Barnier's remarks "have provided some reassurance that the UK is not heading for a disruptive 'no deal' exit".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United States: US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports United States US trade panel blocks tariffs on Canada newsprint imports
Erdogan: Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency Erdogan Iran foreign minister in surprise talks: Turkish presidency
Antonio Guterres: Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief Antonio Guterres Syria's Idlib province at risk of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UN chief
Nicolas Maduro: President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets' Nicolas Maduro President tells Venezuelan migrants to 'stop cleaning foreign toilets'
United States: US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks United States US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
In Catalonia: Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons In Catalonia Tensions rise over pro-independence yellow ribbons

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
6 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice...bullet
7 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
8 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
9 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
10 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic...bullet

Related Articles

Finance The pound surged above $1.30 after EU negotiators hint at a major Brexit compromise
Migration Crisis 'Dialogue of the deaf' pits Italy against EU on migrants
Media Reform Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Finance A 10% fall in the pound, a surging FTSE 100, and a drastic move from the Bank of England: here's how markets will react to a no-deal Brexit
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US President Donald Trump told evangelical leaders that everything was at stake for his conservative agenda if Republicans lose in November midterm elections
Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
Putin has sought to distance himself from the controversial pension reforms
Putin Russian President to speak on pension reform in rare TV address
An anti-government protester fires a homemade mortar during a march dubbed "United Nicaragua will never be defeated" in Granada, Nicaragua
United Nations UN demands urgent action amid 'climate of fear' in Nicaragua
Several countries have called for Myanmar's military leaders to be held accountable for its alleged genocide of the country's Rohingya minority
Myanmar Country rejects UN probe findings of Rohingya 'genocide'