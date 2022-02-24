RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

EU refuses comment on ban on entry visas for Russians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The European Union cannot yet comment on ban on visas for Russians to enter member states as “all measures will be discussed at the summit on Thursday,” an EU foreign policy service said.

“We will have an emergency EU summit tonight where decisions will be made on all relevant measure, so we need to wait.’’

Belgium suggested earlier, to consider suspending the issuance of visas to the EU for all Russians, with the exception of humanitarian visas, as part of sanctions against Russia.

