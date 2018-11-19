Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


EU to consider sanctions on Iran for failed attack plots

France has hit two suspected Iranian agents with asset freezes over a plot to bomb a rally near Paris, while Denmark has called for a coordinated EU response to a foiled murder bid on its soil.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Up to now the EU has trod cautiously on Iran as it seeks to save the beleaguered nuclear deal with Tehran, after the US withdrew from it earlier this year and reimposed sanctions play EU to consider sanctions on Iran for failed attack plots (AFP/File)

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to examine possible sanctions against Iran over two foiled attacks in Europe blamed on Iranian intelligence, as demands grow for tough action against Tehran.

France has hit two suspected Iranian agents with asset freezes over a plot to bomb a rally near Paris, while Denmark has called for a coordinated EU response to a foiled murder bid on its soil.

The move came as 150 MEPs slammed the bloc's "silence" over the plots as well as human rights abuse in Iran and called for steps to hold Tehran to account.

Up to now the EU has trod cautiously on Iran as it seeks to save the beleaguered nuclear deal with Tehran, after the US withdrew from it earlier this year and reimposed sanctions.

Copenhagen has been consulting EU partners about economic sanctions against Tehran after Danish intelligence accused Iran of planning to murder three Iranian dissidents in Denmark.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels discussed the incident and decided to press ahead with work on sanctions.

"What happened (in Denmark) was completely unacceptable and this was clearly stated by all of us," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters.

"The council will take forward some work to explore appropriate targeted responses in light of what has happened in Danish territory."

The measures could include adopting at EU level the sanctions France imposed last month on two suspected Iranian agents and others from Iran's ministry of intelligence and security.

France's security services concluded that the head of operations at the Iranian intelligence ministry had ordered a plot to bomb a rally of the People's Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) opposition group in a suburb of Paris in June.

Iran has been blamed in the past for attacks in countries as far afield as Argentina, India and Thailand, and French officials say Tehran is also suspected of carrying out "several" assassinations of opposition figures in Europe since 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous year World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous year
Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes toll Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes toll
China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next week China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next week
US fails at UN to weaken measure on sexual harassment US fails at UN to weaken measure on sexual harassment
Man charged over Nigerian 'First Lady' email scam Man charged over Nigerian 'First Lady' email scam
US blacklists South African for North Korea oil deals US blacklists South African for North Korea oil deals

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Top Articles

1 DIY How to make a karaoke video with lyrics using PowerPointbullet
2 Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sexbullet
3 You can now apply to join the British Army from Ghanabullet
4 EU debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorcebullet
5 World wine output rises 13 percent after disastrous yearbullet
6 Police say three dead in Haiti demos but opposition disputes tollbullet
7 California wildfire toll matches deadliest ever with 29 victimsbullet
8 DR Congo authorities free 17 pro-democracy activistsbullet
9 China's Xi to make state visit to Spain next weekbullet
10 Big powers set to clash at chemical weapons watchdogbullet

Related Articles

Trump in Paris slams Macron's 'insulting' EU army proposals
Russia seeks to dump dollar as new US sanctions loom
Europe, Asia back free trade in face of Trump's 'America first'
EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism
US offers rewards for info on PKK chiefs wanted by Turkey
Saudi account of Khashoggi's death meets growing scepticism
Merkel, Netanyahu 2 leaders seek to brush past differences for Israel talks
Netanyahu hits out at 'hostile' EU ahead of Bulgaria trip
France, Germany, UK, EU condemn new US Iran sanctions
Bahrain opposition chief gets life in jail over Qatar spy case

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

Saudi King Salman said the kingdom was proud of the efforts of the judiciary
Saudi King Salman praises judiciary amid Khashoggi fallout
Members of the Yemeni pro-government forces walk through destruction in an industrial district in the eastern outskirts of the port city of Hodeida
UN draft resolution calls for Yemen truce, two weeks to unblock aid
Donald Trump said he has cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan because "they don't do a damn thing for us"
Imran Khan hits back after Trump's 'tirade' on Pakistan
Forensic experts examine the site where 30-year-old Mna Guebla blew herself up in Tunis on October 29, 2018
Tunis bomber had sworn allegiance to IS
X
Advertisement