European women visiting Africa solely for sexual pleasure

These women reportedly come in pursuit of ‘sexcapades’ with far younger African men

play

Europeans who travel to Africa have often been known to do so as a result of the many sceneries and tourists sites that the continent is blessed with.

However, there is an emerging trend where some of these ‘whites’ visit Africa with a totally different motive. It has been revealed that many European women who visit the continent actually do so for sexual pleasure.

The term “sex tourism” has become common in Kenya and other African countries where these old women frequently visit.

When older women from Europe and North America want to have a good time no one will know about back at home where they are held in high esteem, they come to Africa.

READ ALSO: UK PM says open to longer post-Brexit transition

These women reportedly come in pursuit of ‘sexcapades’ with far younger African men. A story run by Reuters in 2017 chronicled one Bethan (then aged 56) and her best friend Allie (then aged 64) who were on their first holiday to Kenya.

The two old women are quoted to have said that Kenya is a country “just full of big young boys who like us older girls”.

Meanwhile, then chairman of the Kenya Tourist Board, Jake Grieves-Cook, is also on record to have said that the perception of sex-tourism is “not evil”.

He was, however, quick to add that although such a thing is happening, “it’s certainly something we frown upon”.

Another critical report carried by the Sydney Morning Herald noted that wealthy, single and older white women plan holidays to have romance and sex with companions who make them feel special.

These are broken women and those who feel they would be judged for in their societies, so they choose Africa as the best place to enjoy their sexual lives.

READ ALSO: Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells court

“These women are lonely. Among all the women I talked to, there is an impression of something lacking at home, like their needs are not being met – not only sexual but also psychological and emotional support,” Kenyan author of Sex Tourism in Africa, Dr Wanjohi Kibicho, once wrote.

The advent of older European and North Africa women storming Africa to engage younger men for sex had been described by certain quarters as sexual exploitation.

Persons with this school of thought believe that if males are being condemned for doing such things, then females doing the same thing must be equally condemned.

