Fighting wars and disease, smartphones on the frontlines

This year, the number of users is expected to pass three billion, and AFP photographers have sampled how the phones have become a mainstay of lives around the world for people who cannot live without them.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 12, 2018 shows a photo taken on October 29, 2018 of Mohammed Hamroush, a 29-year-old member of the Syrian civil defence (also known as the "White Helmets") holding his smartphone as he poses for a picture in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Zardana in the rebel-held northern countryside of Idlib, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Josael Romero, a Salvadorian member of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, standing for a portrait with his cellphone and solar panel charger, before he catches a ride with one of the lasts groups of migrants -mostly Hondurans- taking part in a caravan to the US, at the highway on their way to Mexico City, in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, a photo taken on October 25, 2018 of Italian cattle breeder Pier Domenico Dotta posing with his smartphone to check the cattle stall register app in his farm in Villafalletto, near Turin, northwestern Italy, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 Cesar Olmos, a 47- year-old house painter, standing with his smartphone for a portrait, as he works in downtown Quito, a photo taken on November 8, 2018 of Nigerian refugee Aicha Younoussa posing with a smartphone in front of her tent in Bol, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 of Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric, Sayed Mohammed al-Talqani, posing for a picture with his mobile phone at a mosque in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf, a photo taken on November 6, 2018 of Dina Rasolofo, married, three children, being photographed with her smartphone in Antananarivo, a photo taken on November 7, 2018 of live streamer Qiao Xi, 21 posing for a photo with her smartphone at her agency studio Redu Media in Beijing, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Guatemalan migrant, Maria Pineda, 18, heading in a caravan to the US, posing for a portrait holding her smartphone near a temporary shelter, set up at a sports complex in Mexico City. play Fighting wars and disease, smartphones on the frontlines (AFP/File)

At the sharp end of conflict in Syria, in a schoolchild's bag in Kenya, whether fighting deadly diseases or studying forestry, the smartphone has become ubiquitous in just over a decade.

This year, the number of users is expected to pass three billion, and AFP photographers have sampled how the phones have become a mainstay of lives around the world for people who cannot live without them.

Ugandan entrepreneur Moris Atwine, 25, helped to develop a mobile app to aid in the diagnosis of malaria, a worldwide killer, without the need for a blood sample play

Ugandan entrepreneur Moris Atwine, 25, helped to develop a mobile app to aid in the diagnosis of malaria, a worldwide killer, without the need for a blood sample

(AFP)

Take Moris Atwine, 25. The Ugandan entrepreneur helped to develop a mobile app to aid in the diagnosis of malaria, a worldwide killer, without the need for a blood sample, and transmit the result in seconds.

Qiao Xi, 21, describes her smartphone as her "boyfriend". From an all-blue studio, the Beijing-based vlogger live-streams songs, dance moves and observations about her daily life to some 600,000 followers on the Huoshan channel.

Beijing-based Qiao Xi live-streams songs, dance moves and observations about her daily life to some 600,000 followers play

Beijing-based Qiao Xi live-streams songs, dance moves and observations about her daily life to some 600,000 followers

(AFP)

From the frivolous to the deadly serious, Mohammed Hamroush is a member of the "White Helmets" group, which rushes to help the wounded in rebel-held parts of Syria.

Finnish conservation expert Inna Salminen relies on her phone for her work in the forests play

Finnish conservation expert Inna Salminen relies on her phone for her work in the forests

(AFP)

Hamroush's smartphone helps the volunteer to track bombardments, get to where help is needed, and allows his worried wife to know he's safe.

Inna Salminen works in far calmer conditions, surveying the forests of Finland, but knows too that her smartphone can be a lifesaver if she gets lost in a remote area.

The 27-year-old conservation expert speaks for a whole generation when she describes only having a "hazy memory" of life before smartphones.

Kenyan schoolgirl Imelda Mumbi uses Eneza, an interactive educational app which has about three million users worldwide play

Kenyan schoolgirl Imelda Mumbi uses Eneza, an interactive educational app which has about three million users worldwide

(AFP)

Aged 13, Imelda Mumbi has no such memory at all. The Kenyan schoolgirl uses her smartphone for fun, of course, but also to help her studies.

Imelda counts on Eneza, an interactive educational app which has about three million users worldwide, plugging her corner of Africa into a global network that has grown from nothing in a few short years.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

