Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Film tribute to French photographer killed in C. Africa

A gang of men rampage through a burning village in Central African Republic, rifles and machetes swinging, the bodies of their victims slain on the ground.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French actress Nina Meurisse plays the part of Camille Lepage in the film "Camille" play

French actress Nina Meurisse plays the part of Camille Lepage in the film "Camille"

(AFP)

A gang of men rampage through a burning village in Central African Republic, rifles and machetes swinging, the bodies of their victims slain on the ground.

But then a voice shouts "cut, cut!" and the fighters lower their weapons and the corpses get up.

It is a scene from upcoming film "Camille", based on the life of French photojournalist Camille Lepage who was killed aged 26 working in CAR in 2014.

"The casting director was looking for someone who looked like her," says Nina Meurisse, who plays Camille.

With her long brown hair tied back, sunglasses perched on her head and a camera slung over her shoulder, Meurisse certainly resembles photographs of Lepage working in the country.

"When I saw the picture I thought, look, it's funny, we do have something in common," Meurisse says.

Lepage was killed during a firefight between rival militia in the restive country, where she had been covering sectarian bloodletting and its impact on civilians.

According to a source close to the case at the time, she died on May 12, 2014 after being shot in the head near Bouar in the west of the country.

"We had to live up to what Camille experienced, her courage," says producer Bruno Nahon, explaining the film team felt they had to shoot on location in CAR.

"We know that reality is more powerful... than fiction."

The French-CAR crew have set up in the capital Bangui and surrounding areas to make the film, which is supported by Alliance Francaise, Canal-Plus, Pyramide and the National Centre for French Cinema (CNC).

"I always thought, and people thought it was crazy, that it would be easier (to shoot) in Central Africa" ​​than anywhere else, smiles director Boris Lojkine.

Attacks on media

Lojkine has focused on recreating the details of Lepage's life on screen, cutting in archive shots from the time with the film's footage.

Directed by Boris Lodjkine, the film "Camille" retraces the Central African journey of photojournalist Camille Lepage, who died at the age of 26 on May 12, 2014 play

Directed by Boris Lodjkine, the film "Camille" retraces the Central African journey of photojournalist Camille Lepage, who died at the age of 26 on May 12, 2014

(AFP)

The emphasis on realism has seen former militia members cast in some roles and a photographer, Michael Zumstein, who was in Bangui at the same time as Lepage, will also play himself.

As well as focusing on Lepage's life and career, the film reflects on the violence that has ravaged CAR in recent years.

Militias have been battling in CAR since the 2013 overthrow of long-time leader Francois Bozize, a Christian, by a majority-Muslim coalition of militias called the Seleka.

Thousands of people have died, 700,000 have been internally displaced and another 570,000 have fled abroad. The other main militia is the Christian-dominated Antibalaka.

More than four years after Lepage's death, being a journalist in CAR remains risky.

"Attacks against the media are continuing and the safety of journalists caught between the various warring factions is far from secure," according to the NGO Reporters Without Borders.

Lojkine says CAR authorities helped ensure the crew's safety during filming.

He also insisted the film would handle Lepage's last moments with dignity and sensitivity.

"The scene where Camille is killed will not be shown," says Lojkine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty UN says British government in 'state of denial' on poverty
Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom Assange lawyer: US indictment would threaten press freedom
Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary Junior health minister named UK's new Brexit secretary
Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean? Latest Gaza flareup: what does it mean?
In first, US votes against UN censure of Israel over Golan In first, US votes against UN censure of Israel over Golan
Mother who hid baby in filthy car boot jailed in France Mother who hid baby in filthy car boot jailed in France

Recommended Videos

Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap Old Man wakes up at his own funeral, says he was taking a nap
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China The ‘fainting’ dance craze has already hit China



Related Articles

Airbnb says quarterly revenue topped $1 bn
Finance 14 of the coolest luxury vacation rentals around the world, from an 18th-century Italian villa to a Swiss chalet with views of the Matterhorn
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan released from French jail
Lifestyle There's an abandoned luxury hotel on a remote island in Japan and the eerie photos will give you goosebumps
Mother who hid baby in filthy car boot jailed in France
Lifestyle 11 sneaky 'Harry Potter' references you may have missed in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'
France, Germany 'jumping the gun' on EU army: Dutch PM
Sports Lionel Messi drops off top three spots on Goal’s 50 list for the second year in a row. Here are the players who have taken his place
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today

World

Former Bosnian Serb army chief Ratko Mladic, pictured November 2017, once dubbed the Butcher of Bosnia, told the Serbian commercial station Happy, "Grandpa Ratko sends you kisses" via a live phone call from jail
Jailed war criminal Mladic 'sends kisses' live on Serb TV
President Donald Trump says he has written out answers to questions from the Russia collusion probe of Special Counsel Robert Mueller
Trump says he has written answers to Russia probe questions
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan (pictured April 2010), who took leave of his teaching post at Oxford University late 2017 to fight claims that he had raped two women, won bail on his fourth request to be freed from Fresnes prison near Paris
Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan released from French jail
Merkel spent half a day in the former communist city of Chemnitz meeting residents, but tensions were clear with about one hundred far-right protesters marching and the city mayor criticizing her
Merkel defends refugee policy in protest-hit eastern city
X
Advertisement