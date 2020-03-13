Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced first Coronavirus case in Kenya.

The patient travelled from the United States to London before arriving at JKIA.

CS Kagwe, announced the news on Friday stating that the patient is in stable condition.

"Ministry of health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya. The Kenyan citizen returning from the US to Nairobi via London on 5th March," the Health CS stated.

All public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades have been suspended.

"Churches can have services as long as they have hand sanitizer while schools will remain open but inter school games are cancelled," CS Kagwe stated.

The CS added," stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulties in breathing."