Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Former Scottish leader Salmond accused of sexual misconduct


In Scotland Former nationalist leader Salmond accused of sexual misconduct

Alex Salmond, the former nationalist leader who took Scotland to the brink of independence in 2014, has denied accusations of sexual misconduct which were reported in a Scottish newspaper on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has dismissed as "patently ridiculous" the allegations of sexual misconduct against him play

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has dismissed as "patently ridiculous" the allegations of sexual misconduct against him

(AFP/File)

Alex Salmond, the former nationalist leader who took Scotland to the brink of independence in 2014, has denied accusations of sexual misconduct which were reported in a Scottish newspaper on Friday.

Police have reportedly been asked to investigate allegations he sexually assaulted two staff members at the first minister's official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh, according to the Daily Record newspaper.

The matter was passed on to the police by Scottish government officials following an internal probe, the paper said.

In a statement, the Scottish National Party veteran said the complaints, which reportedly date back to 2013 when he was first minister of Scotland, are "patently ridiculous".

Police would not say whether there was an ongoing criminal inquiry, but Salmond confirmed he has launched civil proceedings against the Scottish government over the internal investigation.

Salmond claims the Scottish government's most senior official, Leslie Evans, has acted "unlawfully" in raising the complaint over three years after he left office.

"I have not been allowed to see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me. I have not been allowed to see the evidence," he said.

"I have tried everything, including offers of conciliation, mediation and legal arbitration to resolve these matters both properly and amicably.

"This would have been in everybody's interests, particularly those of the two complainants. All of these efforts have been rejected.

"The Permanent Secretary chose to deny me contact with any current civil servant, many of whom wished to give evidence on my behalf and access to documentation to allow me to properly challenge the complaints, all of which I refute and some of which were patently ridiculous."

In response, the Scottish government said it would "defend its position vigorously".

“It is vital that any allegations of harassment are treated seriously and investigated thoroughly, regardless of the identity of the party involved,” a spokesman said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Park Geun-hye: S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended Park Geun-hye S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence extended
Vladimir Putin: President's shadow falls on Austria secret services Vladimir Putin President's shadow falls on Austria secret services
DR Congo: Outside help not wanted, as country key elections loom DR Congo Outside help not wanted, as country key elections loom
Brexit: Video game shows grim vision of life after EU Brexit Video game shows grim vision of life after EU
Luigi Di Maio: Italy threatens to pull EU funds over migrant boat crisis Luigi Di Maio Italy threatens to pull EU funds over migrant boat crisis
Ukraine: Country marks independence day with biggest ever military parade Ukraine Country marks independence day with biggest ever military parade

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
5 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to hold Baltic talks in first...bullet
6 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
7 Saudi Arabia Country seeks death penalty for woman activist:...bullet
8 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
9 Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent backbullet
10 In Mecca 'Green hajj' slowly takes rootbullet

Related Articles

Politics The former leader of Scotland denies sexual misconduct with 2 women while in office
Entertainment 'Ulster American' wins Edinburgh theater prize
Politics Giuliani: 'The American people would revolt' if Trump is impeached
Afro-Pop Artiste Scotland based Ghanaian Fizzy Bwoy releases "Treat You Right"
Football Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure
In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean giant
Football Bielsa keeps Leeds flying, Villa extend hot streak in League Cup
In Britain Suspected terror attack injures pedestrians outside UK parliament
In Britain 'Number of pedestrians' injured by car outside UK parliament: Police

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet

World

Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron fist from the end of the 1936-39 civil war until his death in 1975, is buried in an imposing basilica
In Spain Government passes decree to exhume Franco from mausoleum
These are the best family cars and why people love them
Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people love them
Medical workers at a special treatment centre in Beni disinfect the coffin of a suspected Ebola fatality
Ebola Response to DRC outbreak going well – WHO
Some 390,000 people are still displaced after a series of earthquakes in Indonesia in July and August
In Indonesia Earthquake death toll reaches 555