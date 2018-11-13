Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Forty years ago, apocalypse in Guyana's jungle

Here is an account, drawn from AFP reporting at the time, of the "Jonestown Massacre" at the People's Temple sect headed by US Reverend Jim Jones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Corpses from the "Jonestown Massacre" in Guyana in 1978 play Forty years ago, apocalypse in Guyana's jungle (AFP/File)

In one of the most dramatic mass murder-suicides of modern history, 914 adults and children from a US cult died in the jungle of the small South American country of Guyana on November 18, 1978.

Here is an account, drawn from AFP reporting at the time, of the "Jonestown Massacre" at the People's Temple sect headed by US Reverend Jim Jones.

Dream of a jungle utopia

Five years earlier, Jones had moved his "church" from San Francisco to the former British colony of Guyana in the north of the Latin American continent.

The self-styled reverend -- who passed himself off as the reincarnation of Lenin, Jesus Christ and Buddha -- had built a strong following since the 1950s, mostly attracting poor African Americans.

In 1973, in a remote part of the Guyana jungle, he founded Jonestown, a socialist, self-sufficient settlement that he said would be free of violence, racism, sexism and ageism.

Hundreds of his disciples followed and Jones wielded unquestioned authority over the community, a mix of hippy culture and vague socialism.

Ex-cult members, however, made claims of drugs use, hunger and sexual enslavement, saying Jones forced his followers to work from dawn to dusk, six days a week.

'Suicide' sessions, assassination

He also submitted his followers to weekly "white nights", bizarre sessions when they and their children were made to drink fake poison, they said.

His explanation: suicide would be their only escape from an inevitable and looming assault by the US government.

After complaints in the United States, Congressman Leo Ryan arrived at Jonestown on November 17, 1978 to investigate.

A day later, as he prepared to board a plane home, Ryan was shot dead on the tarmac by Jones' men, who also killed three journalists and a cult member who wanted to leave.

Syringes of poison

Front page coverage in the Argentinian newspaper the Clarin on November 21, 1978 of the "Jonestown Massacre" play

Front page coverage in the Argentinian newspaper the Clarin on November 21, 1978 of the "Jonestown Massacre"

(AFP)

Back at the settlement, Jones told his followers that Ryan was a CIA agent and US Marines were preparing to attack the community.

A 45-minute recording found near his body would later reveal how he incited his followers to commit suicide.

In a story in December, AFP recounted: "The recording starts with religious music and the sounds of followers gathering ... Jones says that the sect has been 'betrayed' and will not be able to recover from what happened at the airport."

"'We are not committing suicide; it's a revolutionary act,' he says.

"He calls on the adults to administer poison to their children with syringes, saying, 'My opinion is that you be kind to children and be kind to seniors and take the potion like they used to take in ancient Greece and step over quietly.'"

Children cried and Jones appeared nervous.

He is heard saying: "Lay down your life with dignity. Don't lay down with tears and agony ... Stop this hysterics. This is not the way for people who are socialists or communists to die."

"Many people protest. A mother cries out that she accepts her own death but demands pardon for her son... The massacre ends with a cacophony of screams and pain, wheezing, the cries of children in agony and of protest, mixed with applause from Jones' fanatics."

Several hundred people fled into the jungle. Some were caught and shot or forced to drink the poison.

Jones was found with a bullet to the head but it was impossible to know whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Heap of remains

AFP journalist Marc Hutten arrived in Jonestown four days later and described scenes of apocalypse.

"From the helicopter ... we see a sudden blooming of bright colours, like a field of flowers. They are the cotton garments in which the hundreds of corpses are dressed," he wrote.

"The flowers become corpses and their smell, at first insidious, becomes putrid. Only the professional gravediggers of the American army keep moving among the swollen bodies."

"Planted in the midst of this heap of remains is a perch, with two parrots, who cackle as if nothing has happened.

"Further on, in a huge wooden cage, lies the body of a gorilla, the mascot of the mad 'priest', its head pierced by a bullet."

Other animals lay dead too, also poisoned, although two or three dogs still roamed the camp, Hutten reported.

"A small wooden bridge leads to the house of the late spiritual leader. Inside, 10 bodies... thrown across beds or even on the floor among the heaps of books and files."

"The Guyana soldier accompanying us says that the dead all seem to be black."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award 'We don't need their prize': Myanmar defiant as Amnesty pulls Suu Kyi award
Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips Timeline for massive China-backed trade deal slips
US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran US security chief Bolton vows to 'squeeze' Iran
Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what? Still alive in Paradise after fire, but then what?
Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail Brazil meat magnate accused of bribery ordered released from jail
El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements El Chapo's US drug trial set for opening statements

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Argentina Country faces historic vote on legalizing abortion
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, six injured
Suriname Country halts fishing after deadly attacks
In Brazil 25 Africans rescued, Guyanese migrants drifting at sea
In Venezuela Government urged to stop spread of measles, diphtheria
Theresa May UK PM to meet Commonwealth leaders over Windrush deportation row
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured

World

Cathay Pacific said passenger details including passport numbers, dates of birth and credit card details were accessed in the hack
Cathay says 'most intense' period of data breach lasted months
US Vice President Mike Pence and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to negotiate a bilateral trade pact
Pence says US wants 'model' trade deal with Japan
The Kaombo Norte has been anchored off the northern coast of Angola for three months and has recently begun to pump up crude oil from the depths below
Angola bets on largest-ever offshore oil investment
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 12, 2018 shows a photo taken on October 29, 2018 of Mohammed Hamroush, a 29-year-old member of the Syrian civil defence (also known as the "White Helmets") holding his smartphone as he poses for a picture in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Zardana in the rebel-held northern countryside of Idlib, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Josael Romero, a Salvadorian member of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, standing for a portrait with his cellphone and solar panel charger, before he catches a ride with one of the lasts groups of migrants -mostly Hondurans- taking part in a caravan to the US, at the highway on their way to Mexico City, in Puebla, Puebla state, Mexico, a photo taken on October 25, 2018 of Italian cattle breeder Pier Domenico Dotta posing with his smartphone to check the cattle stall register app in his farm in Villafalletto, near Turin, northwestern Italy, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 Cesar Olmos, a 47- year-old house painter, standing with his smartphone for a portrait, as he works in downtown Quito, a photo taken on November 8, 2018 of Nigerian refugee Aicha Younoussa posing with a smartphone in front of her tent in Bol, a photo taken on November 9, 2018 of Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric, Sayed Mohammed al-Talqani, posing for a picture with his mobile phone at a mosque in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf, a photo taken on November 6, 2018 of Dina Rasolofo, married, three children, being photographed with her smartphone in Antananarivo, a photo taken on November 7, 2018 of live streamer Qiao Xi, 21 posing for a photo with her smartphone at her agency studio Redu Media in Beijing, a photo taken on November 5, 2018 of Guatemalan migrant, Maria Pineda, 18, heading in a caravan to the US, posing for a portrait holding her smartphone near a temporary shelter, set up at a sports complex in Mexico City.
Fighting wars and disease, smartphones on the frontlines
X
Advertisement