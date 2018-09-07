Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

France says Russia tried to spy on satellite


In France Government says Russia tried to spy on satellite

A Russian satellite attempted last year to spy on a satellite providing secure communications for the French military, Defence Minister Florence Parly said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French Defence minister Florence Parly, pictured in August 2018, says she believes the Russian Satellite was trying to intercept France's communications play

French Defence minister Florence Parly, pictured in August 2018, says she believes the Russian Satellite was trying to intercept France's communications

(Lehtikuva/AFP/File)

A Russian satellite attempted last year to spy on a satellite providing secure communications for the French military, Defence Minister Florence Parly said Friday.

The Athena-Fidus satellite, operated jointly with Italy, was approached "a bit too closely" by Russia's Luch-Olymp craft, known for its advanced listening capabilities, Parly said.

"It got so close that we might have imagined it was trying to intercept our communications," she said at France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) in Toulouse, southern France.

"Trying to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly. It's an act of espionage."

Parly said officials took the "appropriate measures" and continued to monitor the satellite after it left, and observed it manoeuvring near other targets as well, she said.

Last month Washington accused Moscow of developing anti-satellite weapons and cited "very abnormal behaviour" of a "space object" deployed by Russia last October.

It also dismissed a proposed treaty by Russia and China aimed at averting a space arms race, calling it "hollow and hypocritical".

"We are well aware that other major players in space are deploying intriguing objects into orbit, experimenting with potential offensive capabilities, conducting manoeuvres which leave no doubt as to their aggressive intent," Parly said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to develop a "space defence strategy" for France, and Parly said experts were preparing recommendations she intended to pass on by the end of the year.

"We're at risk, our communications, our military manoeuvres and our daily operations are at risk if we don't react," Parly said.

She noted the call by President Donald Trump last month to create a new "Space Force" to assert US dominance in orbit and protect against vulnerabilities to its satellite-based systems.

"I've heard some people laugh" about Trump's plan, Parly said, but "I'm not among them".

"I see this as an extremely powerful signal, one of confrontations to come, of the increasing importance of space, of the future challenges," she said.

"We know that space is becoming militarised. We're not going to stand by and watch."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Kingdom: Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case United Kingdom Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case
In Germany: US Army to boost strength by 1,500 troops In Germany US Army to boost strength by 1,500 troops
Imran Khan: Pakistan caves to Islamist pressure over minority economic advisor Imran Khan Pakistan caves to Islamist pressure over minority economic advisor
In Italy: Architect Renzo Piano presents Genoa bridge plan In Italy Architect Renzo Piano presents Genoa bridge plan
Ryanair: Airline U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike Ryanair Airline U-turns on Poland but faces 'biggest' strike
In North Korea: Split approach on divided peninsula In North Korea Split approach on divided peninsula

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 Liu Jiaqi Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a...bullet
4 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
5 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
6 In Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of...bullet
7 In Italy Justice probes 20 over bridge disasterbullet
8 Idlib Turkey says working to prevent city attacksbullet
9 Diplomatic Ties Ethiopia reopens embassy in Eritrea as...bullet
10 In Britain Government to brief UN council on charges...bullet

Related Articles

Football Basic mistake costs Bordeaux new boy place in European squad
Football Sane pulls out of Germany squad 'for private reasons'
Football Former Brazil starlet Ganso aiming to relaunch career at modest Amiens
Football Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard
Kunti K France charges Liberia 'ex-militant' for crimes against humanity
Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out
Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales

Top Videos

1 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Smoke rises from buildings that were hit by reported Russian air strikes in the rebel-held Syrian town of Muhambal, southwest of the city of Idlib
United Nations UN envoy proposes rebel pullback from Syria's Idlib
The Overwatch League has drawn crowds for its eSports events of video games a spectator sport
In Paris 'Overwatch' eSports expands to new cities
Tesla shares faced fresh pressure after news of the departure of the electric automaker's chief accounting officer and a bizarre interview with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Company tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns
X
Advertisement