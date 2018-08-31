Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

France tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters


France Country tells UK fishermen: keep out of contested scallop waters

France's agriculture minister on Friday urged British fishermen to keep out of contested scallop-rich waters near the French coast that were the scene of clashes between competing boats this week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British and French fishermen have been locked in an angry dispute over fishing rights, subbed the "Scallop Wars" play

British and French fishermen have been locked in an angry dispute over fishing rights, subbed the "Scallop Wars"

(AFP/File)

France's agriculture minister on Friday urged British fishermen to keep out of contested scallop-rich waters near the French coast that were the scene of clashes between competing boats this week.

Stephane Travert said he had spoken with British counterpart George Eustice over the latest skirmish in the so-called "Scallops Wars", and said the two sides would try to reach a deal at talks next week.

French fishermen are incensed that British scallop boats are accessing the fertile waters off the mouth of the river Seine -- with French boats only allowed to fish there between October to May to protect stocks.

Speaking to Europe 1 radio, Travert condemned the violence and said he had asked British boats to keep out of the contested area off France's northern coast.

"Because I am defending French fishermen and our fishing industry, I asked my English counterpart to see to it that English fishermen keep out of the area... where the clashes took place, until we have the necessary talks and meetings to find a solution," Travert said.

'Everyone is very angry'

The talks, which will focus on an area of the sea between the French towns of Barfleur and Antifer, will take place in London on Wednesday, according to Normandy fishing chief Dimitri Rogoff.

Rogoff accused British fishermen of exploiting a loophole in a deal struck to regulate scollop fishing in the area, which exempts British boats less than 15 metres (50 foot) long from restrictions.

"It's a loophole that we've been condemning for five years," Rogoff told AFP.

Seared scallops -- a prized seafood delicacy play

Seared scallops -- a prized seafood delicacy

(AFP/File)

The years-long dispute boiled over Tuesday when five heavily-outnumbered British boats sparred with dozens of French vessels in waters around 12 nautical miles off the French coast.

Fishermen from both sides hurled stones and insults while some of the boats also rammed each other, video footage showed.

France's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau declined to criticise the French actions during an interview on BBC radio.

"Trying to blame this or that is not a way to calm down the situation and find an agreement," she said, adding that France was "vigilant with the preservation of the resource".

"There is no possibility that we ruin our wealth just because of short-term benefits," Loiseau added, bemoaning the failure to agree "rules" limiting British boats access this year.

"I think we have got to go back on the negotiating table and find a way so that both vessels are allowed to fish but we preserve our resources," she said.

Officials in French fishing ports have expressed fears the violence could be repeated elsewhere.

"My fear is that this will happen again soon because everyone is very angry," Laurent Jacques, the mayor of Le Treport in Normandy, warned on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Summer Time: EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change Summer Time EU proposes abolishing bi-annual clock change
Syrian Conflict: Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say Syrian Conflict Syria assault may spark humanitarian calamity, aid groups say
Saxony: Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right Saxony Eastern state's long history with Germany's far right
Turkey: Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system Turkey Country rushes to buy advanced Russia air defence system
In Syria: Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault In Syria Idlib rebels blow up bridges to hamper expected assault
Saxony: Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence Saxony Germany's Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’...bullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
6 Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remainbullet
7 In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandatebullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

Quercus UK investor halts Iran solar project over US sanctions
Oxfam Supermarkets must help end 'brutal conditions' for farmers
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Politics Barging into your home, threatening your family, or making you disappear: Here's what China does to people who speak out against them
Europe Visa outage over after transaction chaos across continent
Turkey-US Row Lira crashes as Trump piles on pressure
Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of Chinese phones
Military Intervention Force European countries to formalise EU defence plan
Fake News The online battle for the truth
Football France keeping feet on ground ahead of World Cup final

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet

World

The lira has lost nearly 45 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of this year
Currency Crisis Turkey hikes tax on forex deposits to prop up lira
Coffee sales for both teachers and students will be banned in schools across South Korea from September
In South Korea Caffeine hit: Government bans coffee in schools
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem says that Western aggression "will not influence our determination to liberate the entire Syrian territory"
Walid Muallem Damascus vows to 'liberate all of Syria' regardless of Western 'aggression'
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 10, 2018, members of the Canadian Orca Rescue Society and others demonstrate against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline project, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
In Canada Court blocks construction of pipeline to Pacific