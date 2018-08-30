Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

France's Macron proposes EU collective defence plan


Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Europe adopts a form of collective defence on Thursday as he strengthens calls for EU integration in the face of concerns over the United States' security commitments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Helsinki for talks with his Finnish counterpart play

French President Emmanuel Macron is in Helsinki for talks with his Finnish counterpart

(AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Europe adopts a form of collective defence on Thursday as he strengthens calls for EU integration in the face of concerns over the United States' security commitments.

Macron, who has called on the bloc to stop its reliance on Washington as a military backstop, said Europe should seek "strategic autonomy" in defence, during a press conference with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki.

In order to achieve this he proposed "cooperation reinforced almost automatically, which will mean that, for member states who agreed with the reform, we could have a real solidarity of intervention if one state was attacked".

His comments come after US President Donald Trump repeatedly distanced himself from the NATO military alliance, which groups the United States with most of Europe and has underpinned European security since World War II based on the idea of mutual defence.

Macron said his suggested cooperation pact would resemble "a kind of reinforced article 5", referring to the NATO defence clause that determines that an attack on one member state is an attack on all.

The French leader insisted that this was not a move to undermine the NATO agreement, which "remains an important and strategic alliance".

France, which has the EU's largest military force after Britain, has backed the idea of a small joint European response force over.

EU powerhouse Germany has also called for enhanced defence integration, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urging in a newspaper article last week for boosted military cooperation and for the bloc to "form a counterweight" to Washington as Europe-US relations cool.

Nine EU countries in June signed up to a French plan for a European defence intervention group, including Britain which backs the measure as a way to maintain strong security ties with the bloc after Brexit.

The idea is for the so-called European Intervention Initiative to be able to lead humanitarian crisis efforts and evacuation operations as well as take on conventional military duties.

The EU in May announced plans to spend nearly 20 billion euros on defence in its budget for 2021-2027, most of which will go on research and developing new military technologies for the bloc.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Apple: Company expected to unveil new iPhones at September 12 event Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at September 12 event
Amnesty International: Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions
Lake Chad: 11 million in urgent need in region: NGOs Lake Chad 11 million in urgent need in region: NGOs
Emmanuel Macron: France's President proposes EU collective defence plan Emmanuel Macron France's President proposes EU collective defence plan
Riek Machar: S. Sudan rebel chief approves peace deal with rival Kiir Riek Machar S. Sudan rebel chief approves peace deal with rival Kiir
Gerard Depardieu: French star faces probe over alleged sex assaults, denies all Gerard Depardieu French star faces probe over alleged sex assaults, denies all

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Jacob Zuma S.Africa inquiry opens into alleged graft under former presidentbullet
2 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
3 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
4 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
5 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with...bullet
6 In Sweden Government launches 'feminist foreign policy' manualbullet
7 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts...bullet
8 Trump China slams US President's 'irresponsible and absurd...bullet
9 Pay Rise We don't want more money - Doctors protestbullet
10 Donald Trump US President says China making things...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Macron is prepared to throw May a Brexit lifeline and stop Britain crashing out without a deal
Yan Lianke World leaders ignore rights in China - Censored author
Macron President's green record under scrutiny as top minister quits
Finance Trump freezing Canada out in NAFTA negotiations is 'straight from the Art of the Deal'
Finance Trump freezing Canada out in NAFTA negotiations is 'straight from the Art of the Deal'
Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
Politics The US military is upping the pressure on Russia, but its oldest ally thinks the US is turning its back on Europe
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

UNIFIL has 10,500 troops on the ground in Lebanon
In Lebanon Security Council renews peacekeeping force's mandate
British MP Frank Field, pictured June 2016, who has sat in the House of Commons for almost 40 years, said in a letter to the party that Jeremy Corbyn's leadership was overseeing an "erosion of our core values"
Frank Field Veteran UK Labour MP quits over anti-Semitism row
Moroccan teenager Khadija Okkarou, pictured August 21, 2018, with her face blurred, says in an online video that members of a "dangerous gang" in her town kidnapped and held her prisoner for two months, raping and torturing her
Morocco Hometown of 'gang-raped teen' divided over case
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland (C) before NAFTA talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, DC, on August 30, 2018
Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remain