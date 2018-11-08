Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


French court fines Jeff Koons guilty of plagarism

A French court on Thursday ruled that celebrity US artist Jeff Koons copied an idea from an advertisement used by a French clothing chain, fining him along with the museum which exhibited the contested work.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jeff Koons was sued over his "Fait d'Hiver" from 1988, which bore a striking resemblance to a Naf Naf advertising campaign play

Jeff Koons was sued over his "Fait d'Hiver" from 1988, which bore a striking resemblance to a Naf Naf advertising campaign

(AFP/File)

A French court on Thursday ruled that celebrity US artist Jeff Koons copied an idea from an advertisement used by a French clothing chain, fining him along with the museum which exhibited the contested work.

Franck Davidovici, a French advertising executive, had sued Koons for plagarism over Koons' "Fait d'Hiver" from 1988, which shows a pig standing over a woman lying on her back, her arms sprawled behind her head.

It bore a striking resemblance to a campaign created by Davidovici for the Naf Naf chain in the mid-1980s, down to the woman's facial expression and hairstyle and the cask hanging from the pig's neck.

And the Naf Naf campaign was also called Fait d'Hiver, a play on words suggesting "Winter News in Brief".

Davidovici sued Koons after the work was shown at the Pompidou museum in Paris in 2014.

There are four copies of "Fait d'Hiver", and one was sold for around $4.7 million at Christie's auction house in New York.

The court ordered Koons, his business, and the Pompidou museum to pay Davidovici a total of 135,000 euros ($154,000 dollars) in compensation.

Jeff Koons LLC was also fined 11,000 euros for reproducing the pig on the artist's website, while the Flammarion publishing firm was fined 2,000 euros for selling a book which contained the work.

But the court did not order the sculpture's seizure, as demanded by the plaintiff.

It was not the first time Koons has been found guilty of forgery.

In March 2017, a Paris court ruled he had copied a French photographer's picture as the basis for his "Naked" sculpture, also part of the artist's Banality series which contained "Fait d'Hiver".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Tech The fabulous life of Microsoft's billionaire cofounder Paul Allen, who has died at the age of 65 (MSFT)
Paris finds spot for controversial Jeff Koons tribute
Entertainment A show about humor that's as funny (weird) as it is funny (ha ha)
Tech Meet Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese musician turned billionaire art collector who's going to be the first person to travel to the moon with SpaceX
Opinion A microcity of secrets is complete
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Entertainment Five must-see artworks at the renovated Getty Villa
Opinion Body language, and its infinite dialects
Finance Goldman Sachs' new managing-director list is out — and it's the largest class in the firm's history (GS)

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to boost Australia's engagement in the Pacific
Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
X
Advertisement