Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

French police clear 500 migrants from Dunkirk camp


In France Police clear 500 migrants from Dunkirk camp

Around 200 officers took part in the operation which was going smoothly at Grande-Synthe, just outside the city, regional government official Eric Etienne told AFP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Immigration officials with migrants at the Grande-Synthe camp in northern France last month. Police began clearing the site on September 6, 2018 play

Immigration officials with migrants at the Grande-Synthe camp in northern France last month. Police began clearing the site on September 6, 2018

(AFP/File)

Police moved in to clear 500 migrants from a camp near the French port city of Dunkirk, along the English Channel where many gather hoping to stow away on trucks or ferries heading to Britain, officials said Thursday.

Around 200 officers took part in the operation which was going smoothly at Grande-Synthe, just outside the city, regional government official Eric Etienne told AFP.

Authorities estimate that 95 percent of the people at the site are Iraqi Kurds.

Etienne said the evacuation reflected the government's determination not to allow new "shantytowns" along France's northern coast of migrants trying to reach Britain.

A heavy police presence was deplopyed to prevent a repeated of camps like the huge "Jungle" site near Calais, where more than 10,000 people were living before it was razed in 2016.

An estimated 800 migrants are currently in Grande-Synthe, municipal officials say.

Those evacuated Tuesday will be offered the chance to apply for asylum in France or be brought to police centres for ID checks.

Last month French lawmakers passed new legislation to accelerate asylum procedures by cutting the maximum processing time to 90 days after entry to France from 120 currently.

It also makes it easier to expel people whose applications are turned down, a move denounced by critics as an attempt to limit new arrivals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Liu Jiaqi: Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a 'monkey' Liu Jiaqi Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a 'monkey'
Espionage: Poland charges ex-govt employee with spying for Russia Espionage Poland charges ex-govt employee with spying for Russia
David Friedman: US ambassador sees Golan remaining in Israeli hands 'forever' David Friedman US ambassador sees Golan remaining in Israeli hands 'forever'
Migrants Crisis: Migration truce shatters in Germany after mob violence Migrants Crisis Migration truce shatters in Germany after mob violence
Syrian Civil War: Hundreds flee, fearing assault on Syria's Idlib: monitor Syrian Civil War Hundreds flee, fearing assault on Syria's Idlib: monitor
In South Sudan: Court finds 10 soldiers guilty of raping aid workers, murder In South Sudan Court finds 10 soldiers guilty of raping aid workers, murder

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 In Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajjbullet
3 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
4 LGBT Rights Malaysia lesbians caned for attempting to have sexbullet
5 Liu Jiaqi Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a...bullet
6 Idlib Turkey says working to prevent city attacksbullet
7 In Britain Government to brief UN council on charges against...bullet
8 Benjamin Netanyahu PM orders closure of Israel's Paraguay...bullet
9 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why...bullet
10 Bruno Le Maire Eurozone to become 'a great country':...bullet

Related Articles

In Netherlands DNA match brings Dutch police closer to solving cold case murder
In France Five children fighting for life after Paris blaze: firefighters
In Spain Police kill knife attacker shouting Islamic slogan
In France The fight to save, not shut, a McDonald's
In Germany Police arrest Russian over alleged jihadist bomb plot
Paris Knifeman kills mother and sister near France capital, IS claims attack
In Spain Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy appears in court
In Paris Armed robbers flee with luxury watches after heist
In Paris New high-rises spark land battle
Macron President looks to regain his footing as challenges mount

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
London has accused two members of Russian military intelligence for using Novichok to try to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia
Putin Russia President 'ultimately' to blame for spy poisoning: UK
China has criticised the UK after saying its warship "entered the territorial waters of China's Xisha Islands without permission"
Disputed Islands China furious at Britain for South China Sea sail-by
Nauru's President Baron Waqa (R) lashed out at Beijing's 'arrogant' presence in the region during a fractious annual Pacific summit
Pacific Islands Forum Nauru demands China apology over 'crazy' envoy