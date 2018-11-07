Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Gaza fisherman killed at sea by Egyptian fire: union

A Palestinian fisherman was killed at sea by Egyptian fire near the Gaza border on Wednesday, the fishermen's union said.

  • Published:
Palestinian fishermen navigate Gaza City's port on July 17, 2018 play

Palestinian fishermen navigate Gaza City's port on July 17, 2018

(AFP)

A Palestinian fisherman was killed at sea by Egyptian fire near the Gaza border on Wednesday, the fishermen's union said.

The health ministry in Gaza confirmed that Mustafa Abu Awda, 32, had died but did not give further details.

The union said in a statement that he had been killed by "Egyptian fire".

A fisherman who had been in the same area said Egyptian forces had opened fire on Abu Awad's boat when it apparently approached or crossed the border Wednesday afternoon.

The union announced a one-day strike in protest at the killing.

The heavily populated Gaza Strip is wedged between Egypt, the Mediterranean and Israel, which imposes strict limits on how far Gaza fishermen can venture out to sea.

The enclave's land border with Egypt had been largely sealed in recent years, but reopened in May as relations improved between the Egyptian government and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Brazil's Bolsonaro hesitates over proposed Jerusalem embassy move
7 shot in quietest Gaza Friday protests in months
Palestinians slam 'provocative' Brazil embassy move to Jerusalem
Gaza protest leaders want calmer Friday demo amid truce talks
Politics From rich kid to first daughter: The life of Ivanka Trump
Israel accuses Syria, Iran of ordering Gaza rocket fire
Israel defence minister picks new army chief of staff
Strategy A Palestinian-American billionaire says the biggest challenge facing his $1.4 billion luxury city in the heart of Palestine nearly bankrupted the project — and it’s still not over

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement