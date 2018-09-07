Pulse.com.gh logo
Georgia extradites Russian data theft suspect to US


A 35-year-old Russian was extradited to the United States from Georgia on Friday to answer criminal charges over the massive theft of customer data from JPMorgan Chase and Dow Jones, officials announced.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. headquarters in Manhattan in New York City play

JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in Manhattan in New York City

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Andrei Tyurin is accused of orchestrating major hacking crimes against US financial institutions, brokerage firms and financial news publishers, including the largest theft of customer data from a US financial institution.

US prosecutors say the schemes from 2012 to mid-2015 included the theft of personal information of over 100 million customers of the victim companies.

The scheme compromised data from millions of customers of JPMorgan Chase and other firms, previously identified as the Dow Jones media group and online brokers ETrade and Scottrade.

Tyurin, originally from Moscow, was arrested in Georgia at the request of US authorities, US officials said.

He faces 10 charges on multiple conspiracy counts, as well as wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and four counts of computer hacking. The most serious charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Three other purported co-conspirators, Israeli citizens Gery Shalon and Ziv Orenstein, and American Joshua Aaron were arrested in 2015 and 2016.

Tyurin will appear before a Manhattan federal court later on Friday, with another scheduled court hearing on September 25, US prosecutors said.

His alleged hacking activities "lay claim to the largest theft of US customer data from a single financial institution in history, accounting for a staggering 80 million-plus victims," said US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

