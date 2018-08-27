Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Germany's far-right movement calls protest after deadly dispute


PEGIDA Germany's far-right movement calls protest after deadly dispute

Police did not give further details of the dispute, but local media reported that a knife was used in the fight that took place on the sidelines of a street festival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police deployed in the eastern German town of Chemnitz after a 35-year-old man died after a fight on the sidelines of a street festival play

Police deployed in the eastern German town of Chemnitz after a 35-year-old man died after a fight on the sidelines of a street festival

(dpa/AFP)

The far-right street movement PEGIDA on Monday called for a second straight day of protests in ex-communist eastern Germany after the alleged fatal stabbing of a German man by a foreigner.

"Muster strength from anger and sadness! Only together can we ensure that his death was not pointless," said PEGIDA's Chemnitz and West Saxony regional chapter on Facebook in its call for a demonstration at 6:30 pm (1630 GMT), urging "more security through change".

The call by the anti-migrant and Islamophobic movement linked to far-right party AfD came after police said a 35-year-old German national died in hospital following a "dispute between several people of different nationalities" in the city of Chemnitz.

Two other men, aged 33 and 38, were hospitalised with severe injuries, police added.

Police did not give further details of the dispute, but local media reported that a knife was used in the fight that took place on the sidelines of a street festival.

News of the death sparked protests on Sunday, with a first gathering of around 100 people passing without incident.

But police were later overwhelmed by a second demonstration of around 800 people at the city's Karl Marx monument.

Police said they were forced to call in reinforcements as the crowd showed "no willingness to cooperate", with some even flinging bottles at officers.

Several national media, including the Bild tabloid, reported that some demonstrators shouted "we are the people" and "get lost" at those they thought appeared to be migrants.

Freelance journalist Johannes Grunert, who reports frequently on the far-right scene, told Spiegel Online he witnessed some protesters using bottles to attack foreign-looking people.

"If I look at what has happened here on Sunday, I'm horrified," Chemnitz mayor Barbara Ludwig told regional broadcaster MDR.

"The fact that people can agree to meet... run through town and threaten people is bad," she said.

Saxony state is the birthplace of the PEGIDA movement, and misgivings run deep in the region against the arrival of more than a million asylum seekers since 2015.

The anti-immigration AfD party enjoys strong support in the state, with polls showing that it could become the second biggest party in Saxony when regional polls are held there next year.

In Chemnitz itself, the AfD has as many voters as the centre-right party of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

McCain: Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator McCain Burning in hell: Russian press sheds few tears for US Senator
Robert Kyagulanyi: Uganda's pop star MP gets bail Robert Kyagulanyi Uganda's pop star MP gets bail
Emine Ocak: Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister Emine Ocak Turkish mothers' protest banned over 'terror exploitation': minister
Demosisto Party: Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China Demosisto Party Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China
Merkel: Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo Merkel Germn Chancellor condemns 'hunt' against foreigners as far-right calls new demo
In Spain: Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples In Spain Police seize cocaine-stuffed pineapples

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
4 In Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as presidentbullet
5 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Masoud Karbasian Rouhani's woes mount as Iran economy...bullet
8 Annual Film Festival Glamorous Venice courts controversybullet
9 Masoud Karbasian Iran economy minister impeachedbullet
10 John McCain American war hero and political maverick,...bullet

Related Articles

In Germany Far-right 'terrorists' jailed for refugee attacks
In Germany Turks to sue AfD on 'camel drivers' slur
AfD Anti-migrant and revisionist: Germany's far-right
Germany's AfD Anti-migrant, anti-Muslim, anti-Merkel
Angela Merkel Anti-Islam protest with funeral candles at Chancellor's office

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
3 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

French President Emmanuel Macron came to power last year vowing to overhaul the EU
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Eleven-year-old boy Nicky Verstappen was raped and killed at a Dutch summer camp two decades ago
In Spain Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy appears in court
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who has come under attack from all sides, gives an interview to Iranian television
Hassan Rouhani Iran's President under attack from all sides
May will be joined by several ministers and 29 business representatives from various industries on her trip
Post-Brexit May to make first visit to Africa as British PM this week