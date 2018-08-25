Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Burundi govt ready to take part in 'final' crisis talks: minister


In Burundi Govt ready to take part in 'final' crisis talks: minister

The Burundi government is prepared to take part in a "final" session of crisis talks with the opposition, expected to be held in Uganda next month, the foreign minister announced Saturday despite earlier official word that the dialogue was over.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, pictured June 2018, has decided not to seek reelection, but the UN Security Council has criticised the slow progress in talks between Burundi's government and the opposition play

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, pictured June 2018, has decided not to seek reelection, but the UN Security Council has criticised the slow progress in talks between Burundi's government and the opposition

(AFP/File)

The Burundi government is prepared to take part in a "final" session of crisis talks with the opposition, expected to be held in Uganda next month, the foreign minister announced Saturday despite earlier official word that the dialogue was over.

"We are preparing to take part in the fifth round of talks," foreign minister Ezechiel Nibigira said in a video put online by the Iwacu newspaper.

"Burundi thinks this will be the final round" of talks, the minister said.

His comments come days after the UN Security Council criticised the slow progress in talks between Burundi's government and the opposition despite President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision not to seek re-election in 2020.

In a unanimous statement, the council welcomed Nkurunziza's announcement, but added that "additional progress will be necessary for credible elections" to be held in two years.

The East African (EAC) bloc of countries is seeking to broker a political deal between the government and the opposition to end the crisis that erupted in 2015 when Nkurunziza decided to seek a third term.

Nkurunziza's decision to run for re-election plunged Burundi into violence that left 1,200 people dead and drove 400,000 from to their homes. The International Criminal Court last year opened an investigation for grave crimes committed in Burundi.

So far the government has refused to hold talks with some opposition groups that it brands terrorists, despite a mediation set up by regional countries under former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa.

According to a diplomatic source, Mkapa wants to organise a fifth and last round of talks, seen as a final chance for a negotiated settlement, in the central Ugandan town of Entebbe in the last week of September.

The fourth session of Burundi political dialogue, held in late 2017 without the participation of the opposition in exile, ended without agreement.

The UN Security Council statement on Wednesday stressed that elections in Burundi must be "free, fair, transparent, peaceful and fully inclusive, with the participation of all political parties," and ensure the full participation of women.

President Nkurunziza has been accused of sliding towards authoritarianism since he came to power in 2005 at the end of Burundi's brutal civil war.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Chile: Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets In Chile Supreme Court to seize $1.6 mn of ex-dictator Pinochet's assets
Puigdemont: Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland Puigdemont Catalan ex-leader makes surprise visit to Scotland
Donald Trump: US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians Donald Trump US cut in aid amounts to 'cheap blackmail': Palestinians
In Brazil: More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day In Brazil More than 200 murder suspects arrested in one day
Scott Morrison: Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM Scott Morrison Business as usual for Australian economy under new PM
Rohingya: 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries Rohingya 1 year on: Daily struggle makes people forget wounds and worries

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana and...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people love thembullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Peru 7.1-magnitude quake hits Brazil border: USGSbullet
6 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best...bullet
7 Ebola 103 cases reported in DRC – UNbullet
8 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
9 In Scotland Former nationalist leader Salmond accused of...bullet
10 Park Geun-hye S. Korean ex-president Park's sentence...bullet

Related Articles

World Costas Kondylis, go-to architect in a high-rise town, dies at 78
Sports Kenya’s hopes of lifting the Region IV trophy dashed by Rwanda’s amateur team
Ebola Virus cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
Politics ECOWAS and ECCAS leaders meet for the first time ever in Togo to discuss to security threats
In Africa Clinging to power via constitutional reforms
Finance Swiss freeze more than $2 million Kenyan funds suspected to be stolen

Top Videos

1 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
2 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on Amazonbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Bulgarian police, similar to the ones pictured in March 2008, say that four cars were crushed when a tourist coach ran off the road and overturned near the town of Svoge
In Bulgaria 15 dead in coach crash
According to a statement from the Vatican, Pope Francis met for an hour and a half with eight survivors of "clerical, religous and institutional abuse"
Pope Francis Pontiff meets Irish abuse victims, expresses 'shame'
Venezuelans load up vehicles that will transport them to bus stations after being authorized to enter Peru in Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, on August 23, 2018
In Peru Residents fear Venezuelan migrant surge despite curbs
The Myanmar military crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh
In Bangladesh Rohingya mark 'black day' one year after Myanmar violence