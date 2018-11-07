Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Great-grandmother, 106, gets US citizenship on Election Day

Maria Valles Bonilla waved a small American flag at a ceremony in Washington, her hand on her heart as she pledged allegiance to the United States surrounded by family, including her great-grandchildren.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maria Valles Bonilla, 106, became an American citizen during a naturalization ceremony at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in Fairfax, Virginia, on November 6, 2018 play Great-grandmother, 106, gets US citizenship on Election Day (AFP)

A 106-year-old great-grandmother born in El Salvador became an American citizen Tuesday, as the US held bitterly contested midterm elections in which Central American immigration was a hot button issue.

Maria Valles Bonilla waved a small American flag at a ceremony in Washington, her hand on her heart as she pledged allegiance to the United States surrounded by family, including her great-grandchildren.

She was interviewed beforehand by US Citizenship and Immigration Services agents, who determined that she met all the necessary conditions to be naturalized as an American citizen, a spokesman said.

Ramon Bonilla, left, kisses his grandmother Maria after she became a US citizen during a naturalization ceremony play

Ramon Bonilla, left, kisses his grandmother Maria after she became a US citizen during a naturalization ceremony

(AFP)

During her interview, Valles Bonilla said her late husband had harbored the dream of becoming American and so she filled out the paperwork and completed the process in his honor.

President Donald Trump has led a virulent campaign targeting illegal immigration, focusing on thousands of migrants making their way on foot toward the United States in the hopes of obtaining asylum.

Many members of the caravan come from El Salvador, fleeing its endemic violence and poverty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms Australia revamps Pacific strategy as China looms
Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race Rajoelina and Ravalomanana lead Madagascar presidential race
Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit Australian FM raises Xinjiang interment camps on China visit
Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police Ex-marine kills 12 in California bar packed with students: police
Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked Kremlin says Mueller probe not Russia's problem after Sessions sacked
Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida Yemen troops advance deeper into rebel-held Hodeida

Recommended Videos

Africa's longest serving leaders Africa's longest serving leaders
Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race Singapore abolishes exam rankings; Says learning is not a race
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Related Articles

Madagascar goes to the polls to pick next president
Leading Rwanda dissident defiant as treason trial looms
Bolsonaro's Israel embassy move: high-risk mix of religion, politics
On eve of vote, US warns voters to look for Russian fake news
Facebook blocks 30 accounts ahead of US midterm elections
Americans start voting in midterm verdict on Trump rule
Facebook blocks 115 accounts on eve of US election
Glitz, choppers: Madagascar politicians splurge on campaigns
Democrats snatch first House seats from Republicans in US midterms
Colorado elects first openly gay governor in US

World

A statement from the Essex County prosecutor's office in New Jersey, delivered to AFP, identified the man as James Ray III, 55, who was wanted on murder charges involving his partner Angela Bledsoe, 44
Cuba hands over US national sought by Interpol
British rule in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada ended decades ago but – like many of the English-speaking islands – they have retained the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as their final court of appeal
Caribbean islands vote to retain London-based appeal court
Hong Kong's Tai Kwun arts centre has cancelled appearances by dissident Chinese writer Ma Jian, the author said.
Hong Kong arts centre cancels Chinese dissident author event
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on June 24, 2018
Israel police say evidence to charge Netanyahu lawyer in bribery probe
X
Advertisement