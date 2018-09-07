Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Greek migrant camp workers strike to protest overcrowding


In Greece Migrant camp workers strike to protest overcrowding

In a statement, a staff committee demanded better police protection for both residents and personnel of the camp, among other relief.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is reputed to have the worst living conditions play

The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is reputed to have the worst living conditions

(AFP)

Workers at a camp for migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos said Friday they will go on strike to protest overcrowding, as the government conceded conditions were "near impossible".

More than 8,300 people occupy the Moria camp, which has room for only 3,100, in conditions Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas described as "very difficult, near impossible."

In a statement, a staff committee demanded better police protection for both residents and personnel of the camp, among other relief.

Occupants, it said, were made to endure "tragic life conditions unworthy of a European country" -- echoing similar warnings by NGOs and the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees.

"The situation is fraught with dangers, whether it be the risk of epidemics, of deaths caused by inclement weather, suicides, or mutinies," the statement added.

Lesbos has been a gateway to the European Union since the start of the bloc's migration crisis in 2015.

At the height of the influx, some 5,000 migrants and refugees, many from war-torn Syria, landed on the island's beaches daily.

With about 10,500 today, Lesbos has the highest concentration of migrants and refugees in Greece, with Moria infamous as the camp with the worst conditions.

Most arrivals live for months in squalid conditions while waiting for asylum applications to be processed.

Moria's workers said they would embark on work-to-rule action from Saturday, and down tools entirely next Monday.

Camp management was trying to alleviate the situation by accelerating the transfer to Europe of migrants considered "vulnerable" and therefore eligible for asylum, deputy director Dimitris Vafeas told AFP.

But continuing new arrivals from the nearby Turkish coast, despite an EU-Turkey pact meant to lessen the Europe-bound flow, prevents any long-term solution, he said.

"From May 1 to August 30, 3,950 vulnerable people were brought to the continent, but 5,450 others arrived in Lesbos," he said, reiterating that Greece "insists on the need for a redistribution" of refugees throughout Europe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Tesla: Company tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns Tesla Company tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns
Jair Bolsonaro: Wounded Brazil presidential hopeful moved to Sao Paulo hospital Jair Bolsonaro Wounded Brazil presidential hopeful moved to Sao Paulo hospital
Pope Francis: Pontiff rails against 'killer' money-centred economy Pope Francis Pontiff rails against 'killer' money-centred economy
Kunti K: France charges Liberia 'ex-militant' for crimes against humanity
Kunti K France charges Liberia 'ex-militant' for crimes against humanity
Houthi Fighters: Yemen rebels grounded in Sanaa as peace talks on hold Houthi Fighters Yemen rebels grounded in Sanaa as peace talks on hold
In Sweden: Swedish far-right leader receives death threat: party In Sweden Swedish far-right leader receives death threat: party

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
2 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
3 Liu Jiaqi Chinese man arrested after calling Kenya's president a...bullet
4 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about...bullet
5 In Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajjbullet
6 First Timer US First Lady Melania Trump to visit Africabullet
7 Diplomatic Ties Ethiopia reopens embassy in Eritrea as...bullet
8 Idlib Turkey says working to prevent city attacksbullet
9 In Britain Government to brief UN council on charges...bullet
10 In Italy Justice probes 20 over bridge disasterbullet

Related Articles

Migration Crisis 'Dialogue of the deaf' pits Italy against EU on migrants
Migration Crisis Lost at sea: 'Thousands' of dead migrants never identified
Malta Country rescues 100 migrants from boat in distress
In Berlin Raging forest fire bears down on German villages
In Greece Ferry limps to port after fire on board
Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injured
World War II 3 years on, Greece's Lesbos looks back at migrant crisis
Morocco Migrants who stormed border sent back
In Morocco Government targets migrant smuggling 'mafia'
Angela Merkel Migrant crisis haunts EU 3 years after German Chancellor's fateful call

World

Witnesses and Libyan rescue services said rockets and shells had hit multiple areas around and within the capital, causing civilian casualties
Tripoli Flights suspended from Libyan capital's only working airport
Entrepreneur Elon Musk describes a "never-ending explosion" of ideas in his head
Elon Musk Techpreneur muses about life over whiskey and weed
The Supreme Court's ruling caused jubilation among India's LGBT community
Arif Jafar Activist charged under India's anti-gay law prays for salvation
Abubakar has described Nigeria as a 'number of countries in one country'
2019 Polls Restructuring Nigeria becomes an election issue
X
Advertisement